 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

These Valentine's Day Tweets From Our Fave Feminists & Naysayers Say It All

Allie Gemmill

by

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

View Profile
Image: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images
Print

Nothing says 'I love you' quite like a Valentine's Day tweet from our favorite woke feminists

It's that special time of year, my friends: Valentine's Day. What could be better than feeling the love tenfold by indulging in some celebrity Valentine's Day 2017 tweets? Whether you're busying treating yourself to some luxurious self-care or getting sexy with your significant other, the group of people that will always be there for you are your fave celebs. They are sharing the love as much as they're getting it on this most romantic of holidays. Sure, there are a few who are saying "Boo-hoo" to the occasion but for the most part, these celebs are feeling the love. Even better: most of them are our favorite woke feminists. Does it get any better than that?

More: 18 Pics of Chrissy Teigen, John Legend & Baby Luna So Cute We Can Hardly Stand It

Chrissy Teigen

Be still my beating heart. This mother-daughter duo just created the cutest Valentine's Day Snapchat of all time.

Miley Cyrus

How cute is Cyrus in that Valentine's Day throwback?

Hailee Steinfeld

Steinfeld, who gave us the beautiful self-love and self-care anthem Love Myself, sent her love in a short & sweet tweet.

More: Valentine's Day movies For Him and Her

Reese Witherspoon

Witherspoon is currently filming A Wrinkle In Time in New Zealand, so she celebrated — and sent her love — a day before us Americans!

Katy Perry

The singer and activist gave a big shoutout not to her sweetie Orlando Bloom. Instead, she chose to show love to her fans and supporters on this special lovey-dovey day.

Gina Rodriguez

The Jane the Virgin star gave a shoutout to all her supporters and queens of the universe (that means you!) on Valentine's Day.

Michelle Obama

As if it couldn't get any cuter, Mrs. Obama decided to fill up our feeds with some extra-cute love for her boo.

More: Michelle Obama Delivers Beautiful, Emotional Last Speech as First Lady

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Your sweet and sensitive Internet boyfriend just sent you a little candy heart. What will you say back?

Geri Halliwell

The original champion of girl power formerly known as Ginger Spice sent us all a little bit of love on her Twitter.

Leslie Jones

The Saturday Night Live comedian managed to neatly sum up the alternate description for Valentine's Day to hilarious effect.

Kim Kardashian

What would Valentine's Day be without a little love from Kimye?

Chance The Rapper

He may have recently won two Grammys, but this gleeful rap virtuoso is a bit more cynical when it comes to Valentine's Day.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below!

Nothing says 'I love you' quite like a Valentine's Day tweet from our favorite woke feminists
Image: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
8 Women Donald Trump Has Tried (& Failed) to Silence Since Becoming President
Things are getting weird in the latest images from 'Stranger Things' Season 2
The Best Excerpts From the 2017 Grammy Winners' Acceptance Speeches
Fashion at the Grammy Awards 2017 Was... Something Else
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. What Kim Kardashian & Chrissy Teigen's Book Club Will (Probably) Look Like
  2. Do High-Tech Baby Monitors Do More Harm Than Good?
  3. Never Wait in Line at a Restaurant Again Thanks to Google Maps
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!