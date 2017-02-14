Nothing says 'I love you' quite like a Valentine's Day tweet from our favorite woke feminists

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

It's that special time of year, my friends: Valentine's Day. What could be better than feeling the love tenfold by indulging in some celebrity Valentine's Day 2017 tweets? Whether you're busying treating yourself to some luxurious self-care or getting sexy with your significant other, the group of people that will always be there for you are your fave celebs. They are sharing the love as much as they're getting it on this most romantic of holidays. Sure, there are a few who are saying "Boo-hoo" to the occasion but for the most part, these celebs are feeling the love. Even better: most of them are our favorite woke feminists. Does it get any better than that?

Chrissy Teigen

after 3 months of trying to get her to blow kisses, she finally does it for the ahhhh pic.twitter.com/hR21tOOPfQ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 13, 2017

Be still my beating heart. This mother-daughter duo just created the cutest Valentine's Day Snapchat of all time.

Miley Cyrus

Have a Happy Hippie Valentimezzzzz! TBTuesday to my date night with @tywrent!!!!!! It's all about L-O-V-E everyday...https://t.co/vlgw13qlr0 pic.twitter.com/guC9x1JAKs — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 14, 2017

How cute is Cyrus in that Valentine's Day throwback?

Hailee Steinfeld

— Hailee Steinfeld (@HaileeSteinfeld) February 14, 2017

Steinfeld, who gave us the beautiful self-love and self-care anthem Love Myself, sent her love in a short & sweet tweet.

Reese Witherspoon

Witherspoon is currently filming A Wrinkle In Time in New Zealand, so she celebrated — and sent her love — a day before us Americans!

Katy Perry

So much love for my #KatyCats on this mushy day! Thanks for keeping me floating and grounded all at the same time pic.twitter.com/DS3MNkwXrw — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 14, 2017

The singer and activist gave a big shoutout not to her sweetie Orlando Bloom. Instead, she chose to show love to her fans and supporters on this special lovey-dovey day.

Gina Rodriguez

Sending kisses and love to all my badass warriors!!! I appreciate you all so much and this journey ain't nothin without you! #Valentines — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) February 14, 2017

The Jane the Virgin star gave a shoutout to all her supporters and queens of the universe (that means you!) on Valentine's Day.

Michelle Obama

Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life and favorite island mate, @BarackObama. #valentines pic.twitter.com/n3tEmSAJRT — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 14, 2017

As if it couldn't get any cuter, Mrs. Obama decided to fill up our feeds with some extra-cute love for her boo.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Your sweet and sensitive Internet boyfriend just sent you a little candy heart. What will you say back?

Geri Halliwell

The original champion of girl power formerly known as Ginger Spice sent us all a little bit of love on her Twitter.

Leslie Jones

HAPPY SINGLES AWARENESS DAY!! (Fuck!) — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) February 14, 2017

The Saturday Night Live comedian managed to neatly sum up the alternate description for Valentine's Day to hilarious effect.

Kim Kardashian

Happy Valentine's Day pic.twitter.com/p4VIPntyHx — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 14, 2017

What would Valentine's Day be without a little love from Kimye?

Chance The Rapper

I don't celebrate valentines no mo so keep that shit way far from me — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 14, 2017

He may have recently won two Grammys, but this gleeful rap virtuoso is a bit more cynical when it comes to Valentine's Day.

