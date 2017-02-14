No one's having more fun than Kate Middleton on Valentine's Day

We called it: Duchess of Cambridge the former Kate Middleton's Valentine's Day plans were the best Valentine's Day plans.
More: Kate Middleton Swept the 2017 BAFTA Awards Without Starring in a Single Movie
Instead of spending V-day with Prince William, Kate was hanging out with air cadets at a Royal Air Force base, and the pictures are proof that Valentine's Day doesn't have to be spent with your spouse to be a seriously good time.
Really though, look at her smug, happy face:
She got to hang out with some kids, which is something the royals all love doing:
More: Kate Middleton is Planning Pippa a Pretty Stellar 'Hen Party’
She got to sit in a plane and chat with a strapping young Air Cadet:
And he obviously wooed her by saying something hilarious because look at her. Way to have game, kid.
She also got to play with a flight simulator, which is honestly better than any Valentine's Day date I've ever had in my life, and her face shows it. Seriously, she's having more fun than anyone in the world.
BRB, ditching my BF forever and spending every Valentine's Day playing flight simulators.
More: This Video of Pippa & Kate Middleton as Bridesmaids is as '90s as it Gets
Before you go, check out our slideshow below.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!