No one's having more fun than Kate Middleton on Valentine's Day

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: WENN.com

Print

We called it: Duchess of Cambridge the former Kate Middleton's Valentine's Day plans were the best Valentine's Day plans.

More: Kate Middleton Swept the 2017 BAFTA Awards Without Starring in a Single Movie

Instead of spending V-day with Prince William, Kate was hanging out with air cadets at a Royal Air Force base, and the pictures are proof that Valentine's Day doesn't have to be spent with your spouse to be a seriously good time.

Really though, look at her smug, happy face:

Image: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

She got to hang out with some kids, which is something the royals all love doing:

Image: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

More: Kate Middleton is Planning Pippa a Pretty Stellar 'Hen Party’

She got to sit in a plane and chat with a strapping young Air Cadet:

Image: Stephen Pond/Getty Images

And he obviously wooed her by saying something hilarious because look at her. Way to have game, kid.

Image: Stephen Pond/Getty Images

She also got to play with a flight simulator, which is honestly better than any Valentine's Day date I've ever had in my life, and her face shows it. Seriously, she's having more fun than anyone in the world.

The Duchess takes to the skies for an @aircadets flight simulator training session - The @aircadets promotes a practical interest in aviation among both young men and women, providing training and encouraging the development of life skills including leadership and teamwork. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Feb 14, 2017 at 6:05am PST

Image: Stephen Pond/Getty Images

BRB, ditching my BF forever and spending every Valentine's Day playing flight simulators.

More: This Video of Pippa & Kate Middleton as Bridesmaids is as '90s as it Gets

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.