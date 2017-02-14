 
Kate Middleton Becomes Official Air Cadet Bae on Valentine's Day

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: WENN.com
No one's having more fun than Kate Middleton on Valentine's Day

We called it: Duchess of Cambridge the former Kate Middleton's Valentine's Day plans were the best Valentine's Day plans.

Instead of spending V-day with Prince William, Kate was hanging out with air cadets at a Royal Air Force base, and the pictures are proof that Valentine's Day doesn't have to be spent with your spouse to be a seriously good time.

Really though, look at her smug, happy face:

No one's having more fun than Kate Middleton on Valentine's Day
Image: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

She got to hang out with some kids, which is something the royals all love doing:

No one's having more fun than Kate Middleton on Valentine's Day
Image: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

She got to sit in a plane and chat with a strapping young Air Cadet:

No one's having more fun than Kate Middleton on Valentine's Day
Image: Stephen Pond/Getty Images

And he obviously wooed her by saying something hilarious because look at her. Way to have game, kid.

No one's having more fun than Kate Middleton on Valentine's Day
Image: Stephen Pond/Getty Images

She also got to play with a flight simulator, which is honestly better than any Valentine's Day date I've ever had in my life, and her face shows it. Seriously, she's having more fun than anyone in the world.

No one's having more fun than Kate Middleton on Valentine's Day
Image: Stephen Pond/Getty Images

BRB, ditching my BF forever and spending every Valentine's Day playing flight simulators.

No one's having more fun than Kate Middleton on Valentine's Day
Image: Anwar Hussein/Getty Images/MarieClaireUK Twitter
