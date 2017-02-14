 
Madonna Is the Unsung Heroine of Ageism in Hollywood

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Image: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Hating Madonna's body only makes her show off more of it

By this point in time, no one is really surprised to see Madonna flashing her nipples on a magazine cover, like she did on the current issue of Vogue Italia.

58-year-old Madonna won't be fully appreciated until she's gone. The simple fact that she's old enough to be a grandmother and still baring her nips on magazine covers proves that she's anything but all talk when it comes to combating ageism in the music industry. It's something Madonna has been speaking out against for literally decades.

"I’ve always felt oppressed. I know a lot of people would go, ‘Oh, that’s ridiculous for you to say that. You’re a successful white, wealthy pop star,’ but I’ve had the shit kicked out of me for my entire career, and a large part of that is because I’m female and also because I refuse to live a conventional life," she told Harper's Bazaar earlier this year. "I’ve created a very unconventional family. I have lovers who are three decades younger than me. This makes people very uncomfortable. I feel like everything I do makes people feel really uncomfortable."

And when she's not fighting ageism, she's spreading a message of body positivity. Madonna has been the subject of an absolutely unreal amount of body shaming throughout her career. The woman's been hated on for every single part she possesses, but she's still proud of her bod (which obviously looks amazing) and showing it off on her own terms.

Is it too late for one last New Year's resolution? Be as badass as Madge.

Hating Madonna's body only makes her show off more of it
Image: WENN
