Hating Madonna's body only makes her show off more of it

By this point in time, no one is really surprised to see Madonna flashing her nipples on a magazine cover, like she did on the current issue of Vogue Italia.
More: Madonna Might Not Have Been Able to Adopt if She'd Still Been in Custody Battle
58-year-old Madonna won't be fully appreciated until she's gone. The simple fact that she's old enough to be a grandmother and still baring her nips on magazine covers proves that she's anything but all talk when it comes to combating ageism in the music industry. It's something Madonna has been speaking out against for literally decades.
"I’ve always felt oppressed. I know a lot of people would go, ‘Oh, that’s ridiculous for you to say that. You’re a successful white, wealthy pop star,’ but I’ve had the shit kicked out of me for my entire career, and a large part of that is because I’m female and also because I refuse to live a conventional life," she told Harper's Bazaar earlier this year. "I’ve created a very unconventional family. I have lovers who are three decades younger than me. This makes people very uncomfortable. I feel like everything I do makes people feel really uncomfortable."
More: 51 Powerful Images of Celebrities Supporting the Women's March on Washington
And when she's not fighting ageism, she's spreading a message of body positivity. Madonna has been the subject of an absolutely unreal amount of body shaming throughout her career. The woman's been hated on for every single part she possesses, but she's still proud of her bod (which obviously looks amazing) and showing it off on her own terms.
.@Madonna wearing #SaintLaurent by #AnthonyVaccarello for @Vogue_Italia. The polaroid issue photographed by Steven Klein @YSL @SKstudly pic.twitter.com/UebcKxKPWs— MadonnaPowerBR (@MadonnaPowerBR) February 14, 2017
Is it too late for one last New Year's resolution? Be as badass as Madge.
More: Madonna Adopts 4-Year-Old Sisters
Before you go, check out our slideshow below.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!