Lucky 13! Wait, whatever... ABC has finally cast a black Bachelorette!

If ABC is jumping on the progressive train despite all of the political hopelessness around us then there is still a chance for the world!

Sorry not sorry for all the exclamation marks, but I'm seriously dancing around my office right now. ABC has cast its first black Bachelorette. I repeat, ABC has cast its first black Bachelorette! Better late than never and it's a seriously welcome change we need right now in this country.

Us Weekly confirms Season 21 Bachelor contestant Rachel Lindsay will be handing out the roses in Season 13 of The Bachelorette.

Rachel has been a standout since the start of Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor, and not only because he gave her the first impression rose. She made a great impression for herself because of her intelligent, level-headed, charming personality.

I was actually rooting for Rachel in the show, but now that she's going to be the next Bachelorette, I'm all in.

Us Weekly reports ABC president Channing Dungey (who is black herself) said in August that she wanted The Bachelor franchise to become more diverse. "I would very much like to see some changes there," she said.

But I, among others, have heard this before from ABC. Looks like this time, finally, finally they weren't messing around.

Rumor has it, Rachel will be officially announced as the Season 13 Bachelorette on Jimmy Kimmel Live! tonight after The Bachelor airs.

Currently, Rachel is still a contestant on The Bachelor, but if this news is true then she's probably headed home in tonight's episode. As much as I don't want to see her get her heart broken by Viall, I know this is far from the last time we'll see Rachel.

Woohoo! Now give me my wine back, The Bachelor is about to start, and I have more reasons than ever to tune in.

