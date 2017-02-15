Sailor Brinkley Cook is a model, animal conservationist and political activist, amongst other things

Sarah grew up in Monterey, CA and now lives in Los Angeles. When she's not writing, you can find her enjoying a good book, fine wine, sunflowers and long walks on the beach.

By now, you've probably seen Sailor Brinkley Cook's Sports Illustrated 2017 Swimsuit Issue photos that she posed for with her mom, Christie Brinkley, and her sister, Alexa Ray Joel — and one thing is obvious: Cook is a regular chip off the old block.

A post shared by Sailor Brinkley Cook (@sailorbrinkleycook) on Feb 7, 2017 at 6:39am PST

We wanted to get a little more info about Cook, and we found that — she sure looks an awful lot like her mama — but there's a lot more to know. Here's what we dug up.

1. She says she had an average childhood

#stayhumble A post shared by Sailor Brinkley Cook (@sailorbrinkleycook) on Feb 9, 2017 at 2:27pm PST

Despite being the daughter of an icon and growing up on a 20-acre Bridgehampton estate built in 1898, Cook says her childhood was balanced and pretty par for the course.

"The best part of my childhood was how normal it was," Cook told Town & Country magazine in 2015. "My dad [architect Peter Cook] understands reality, and my mom, fantasy."

2. She's a college girl

Brace yourself .. I'm going to say the words no one wants to hear...back to school! Make that college! Prepping da crib! A post shared by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley) on Aug 15, 2016 at 3:17pm PDT

Brinkley documented the day she helped moved Cook to New York to attend Parson's School of Design in August 2016.

Brinkley Moving Company! We Get the job done! #offtocollege #latergram A post shared by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley) on Aug 16, 2016 at 5:11pm PDT

Can you imagine if you were moving into your dorm and saw Christie Brinkley carrying furniture up the stairs?

3. She does not tolerate haters

A post shared by Sailor Brinkley Cook (@sailorbrinkleycook) on Aug 17, 2016 at 6:38pm PDT

After seeing a whole load of horribly negative comments about her appearance, Cook stepped up to hit back.

"So, I usually never read the comment section under any stupid article about me.. And when i do i usually never take the comments to heart.. But i am so fed up," she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. "First of all- everyone needs to stop putting me and my siblings and me and my mother in competition. I believe comparison will kill you. Comparison to others is toxic and unhealthy.. As long as I am happy healthy and kind to others why should i care if i am not as 'pretty' as someone else ? Let alone not as 'pretty' as my own blood relatives?"

"The subject i have been meaning to touch on publicly for years- stop. comparing. me. to. my. mother," she added. "Believe it or not I am my own person with my own beliefs and own thoughts and my own face! Eyes smile teeth forehead! All mine! The whole shabang!"

You go.

4. She's got a sense of humor

I am a meme. How's everyone else progressing in their career goals? A post shared by Sailor Brinkley Cook (@sailorbrinkleycook) on Jan 30, 2017 at 12:20pm PST

Cook makes a habit of captioning her Instagram posts with hilarious one-liners, and we kinda love her for it.

5. But she has a serious side too

Almost 3 hours standing in line in a 95 degree humid basement... But thanks to some really cool people behind me who made great conversation and the incomparable excitement of everyone making their voice heard... I VOTED IN MY FIRST ELECTION!!!!!!!!!!! No better feeling. Get out and wait in that line and VOTE!!!!!!! #IREALLYAMWITHHER A post shared by Sailor Brinkley Cook (@sailorbrinkleycook) on Nov 8, 2016 at 9:04am PST

Cook likes to joke around, but she's serious when it comes to political issues — and was super-proud to finally be able to vote for the first time in the recent election (she was with her, BTW). She also attended the Women's March and has posted in solidarity with immigrants who have been affected by the (now at least temporarily lifted) travel ban.

6. She gets around

Thinking about this and him. I'll never forget how i felt in this photo. thank you A post shared by Sailor Brinkley Cook (@sailorbrinkleycook) on Jan 14, 2017 at 3:49pm PST

Uruguay, secluded islands, gorgeous beaches, South Africa, Paris — you name it, Cook has probably been there.

A post shared by Sailor Brinkley Cook (@sailorbrinkleycook) on Oct 24, 2016 at 2:11pm PDT

But her heart seems to remain in India.

7. She loves animals

While most people her age are obsessed with puppies and kittens (and Cook probably is as well), she takes things to a whole different level by supporting the conservation of endangered species. Cook was inspired by a 2013 trip to South Africa in which she got to witness rhinos in their natural habitat.

"I've been sorta showing through social media to all the people my age that these rhinos — like, the way that I saw them and the way that I think people my age see them, are these scary creatures that no one really wants to help or care [if] they're even around," she said on the trip. "But I want to show them, by posting these photos and videos, and show them that they are worth saving and they are these amazing creatures who are just trying to live life like everyone. And there's no reason to kill them."

