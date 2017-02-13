Nick Cannon vs. NBC: Who was really in the wrong?

Image: Joe Scarnici/Stringer/Getty Images

Nick Cannon's time on America's Got Talent has come to an end, but I don't think we've heard the end of his feud with NBC that spurred him to leave.

Cannon announced on Facebook today that he was leaving his hosting job after a disagreement broke out within NBC about some jokes Cannon made regarding the network.

Here seem to be the facts, according to Cannon's Facebook:

NBC reprimanded Cannon for what they considered a to be a breach of contract over some jokes he made outside of his job with the network.

Sidenote: Vulture reports some sources have dug into these supposed "jokes." Turns out, Cannon did reference NBC during a recent standup special on Showtime called Stand Up, Don't Shoot. During his bit, Cannon said NBC "took my real nigger card" and also said NBC stands for "Nigger Better C'mon."

Considering the network is paying Cannon a pretty penny to say nice things about them on television as a host representing their business, I could definitely see how those comments might make some executives a tad uncomfortable.

Though it's unclear what was said behind closed doors, Cannon said he was being threatened with termination over the remarks, and NBC wanted to punish him for the jokes.

But here's where the whole thing gets tricky.

Cannon has taken the dispute up a notch with his Facebook post by saying the argument, ultimately, wasn't about his jokes at all but rather, "just another way to silence and control an outspoken voice who often battles the establishment."

Cannon feels that by continuing with NBC rather than quitting his AGT hosting job, as he's decided to do, he would only be allowing NBC to treat him like a piece of property because they are trying to take away his freedom of speech.

Cannon also writes this isn't the first time NBC has tried to "put me in my place."

Cannon then ended with an inspiring message, "I love art and entertainment too much to watch it be ruined by controlling corporations and big business. I believe It's our duty as artists to make a difference and create change even if it's one act at a time."

NBC has yet to respond to Cannon publicly, but I'm sure they are freaking out that he has brought this dispute to the world. If they wanted to punish Cannon for his jokes, I can't imagine what they want to do to him after this Facebook message.

Was Nick Cannon in the right speaking out in detail about his decision to leave America's Got Talent?

