Tarek & Christina El Moussa are all smiles in their first public appearance together since their split

HGTV stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa don't want to have sexy time anymore. They don't want to cohabitate anymore. They don't want to share bills anymore. But they do still want to make money, which means for better or for worse, they want to be in each other's lives.

And I can respect that.

Go for the money! They clearly make a good team even if they don't want to spend the rest of their lives together so why not continue profiting from it? I don't think that's a negative thing at all. It's business.

Plus, the El Moussa's are still committed to raising their children together, and that extra HGTV cheddar will make the co-parenting thing a whole hell of a lot easier for all parties involved.

It's no wonder, considering all of the above, that the El Moussas were smiling ear to ear at their first public appearance together since they announced their divorce. Tarek even went so far as to hashtag his Instagram photo #lovespeakingtogether. I don't know if he needed to lay it on that thick but, sure, Tarek, you do you.

Me and #christina on the #big #stage having #fun and teaching folks how to #flip #houses!! #goodtimes #lovespeakingtogether A photo posted by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Feb 10, 2017 at 5:57pm PST

The event clearly went well, whether the El Moussas were faking it until they made it or actually being genuine doesn't really seem to matter. It's still a good sign for those of you out there who are big Flip or Flop fans since the ex-couple is powering through to continue making their show a success.

Ratings this season are sure to be killer but not because the show really is that good. After all the press these two have had over their divorce, there is no doubt people will tune in just to see if they will crumble to drama amidst their divorce.

HGTV might not even stop it. Hey, that's reality TV for ya.

