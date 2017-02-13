 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Josh Elliott Announces His CBS Departure On Air, Promptly Gets Fired

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

View Profile
Image: Monica Schipper/FilmMagic
Print

CBS's Josh Elliot is joining Tamron Hall and the ongoing game of news anchor musical chairs

Is it just me, or does it seem like nobody on cable news networks can stay put the last few months? The Today show is being rearranged to make room for Megyn Kelly, who unexpectedly left Fox. Good Morning America now has Michael Strahan, whose departure from Live! left Kelly Ripa without a co-host (she's still looking, but there's word that it could be Tamron Hall, since she quit NBC abruptly after learning she was getting bumped from her Today time slot to make room for Kelly). It's all the same anchors and reporters, but who can even keep track of where any of them work anymore?

More: Former Y&R Star Michael Muhney Comes Clean About That Sexual Harassment Rumor

Bad news: There's another one.

Josh Elliottt, a relative newcomer to CBS, just got fired. Elliott had worked on the network's digital platform, CBSN, for under a year before he was suddenly let go Monday morning.

Reports say that Elliott was fired because of a bizarre mix-up. He was told he would be moving from CBSN to a larger role at the main cable network, but apparently, the higher-ups at CBS weren't aware of that. When Elliott (arguably prematurely) announced on Friday that it was his last day on CBSN, network execs were blindsided by the news. Needless to say, since they were unaware of his move to the cable network, it didn't actually happen.

More: Madonna Confirms a Michael Jackson Hookup on Carpool Karaoke

"Josh was called to a meeting with CBS News heads including [president] David Rhodes and fired. He was escorted out of the building by security," a source at the network told Page Six. "Meanwhile, Laurie Orlando, who seems to be responsible for much of this mess, is missing. Nobody has seen her. This is a mystifying situation."

Laurie Orlando is CBS' head of talent, and, according to a lot of rumors, the one who told Elliott he was getting a better gig at CBS. And now she's apparently missing? CBS, get it together.

More: Can We Just Crown James Corden the King of Late Night Already?

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

CBS's Josh Elliot is joining Tamron Hall and the ongoing game of news anchor musical chairs
Image: WENN
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
The Best Excerpts From the 2017 Grammy Winners' Acceptance Speeches
Fashion at the Grammy Awards 2017 Was... Something Else
Jennifer Aniston Quotes That Prove She'll Do Whatever the Hell She Wants
2017 Grammys Performers: Get Ready for Some Totally Unexpected Collaborations
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. What Kim Kardashian & Chrissy Teigen's Book Club Will (Probably) Look Like
  2. Do High-Tech Baby Monitors Do More Harm Than Good?
  3. Never Wait in Line at a Restaurant Again Thanks to Google Maps
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!