CBS's Josh Elliot is joining Tamron Hall and the ongoing game of news anchor musical chairs

Is it just me, or does it seem like nobody on cable news networks can stay put the last few months? The Today show is being rearranged to make room for Megyn Kelly, who unexpectedly left Fox. Good Morning America now has Michael Strahan, whose departure from Live! left Kelly Ripa without a co-host (she's still looking, but there's word that it could be Tamron Hall, since she quit NBC abruptly after learning she was getting bumped from her Today time slot to make room for Kelly). It's all the same anchors and reporters, but who can even keep track of where any of them work anymore?

Bad news: There's another one.

Josh Elliottt, a relative newcomer to CBS, just got fired. Elliott had worked on the network's digital platform, CBSN, for under a year before he was suddenly let go Monday morning.

Reports say that Elliott was fired because of a bizarre mix-up. He was told he would be moving from CBSN to a larger role at the main cable network, but apparently, the higher-ups at CBS weren't aware of that. When Elliott (arguably prematurely) announced on Friday that it was his last day on CBSN, network execs were blindsided by the news. Needless to say, since they were unaware of his move to the cable network, it didn't actually happen.

"Josh was called to a meeting with CBS News heads including [president] David Rhodes and fired. He was escorted out of the building by security," a source at the network told Page Six. "Meanwhile, Laurie Orlando, who seems to be responsible for much of this mess, is missing. Nobody has seen her. This is a mystifying situation."

Laurie Orlando is CBS' head of talent, and, according to a lot of rumors, the one who told Elliott he was getting a better gig at CBS. And now she's apparently missing? CBS, get it together.

