Solange could really use a sip from Rihanna's diamond-encrusted flask right now

When Adele won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year last night, even she made it clear that Beyoncé deserved it more.

"I can't possibly accept this award, and I'm very humbled and very grateful and gracious, but my life is Beyoncé. And the album to me, the Lemonade album, Beyoncé was so monumental and so well thought out. And so beautiful and soul-baring and we all got to see another side of you that you don't always let us see, and we appreciate that," Adele said during her acceptance speech. "And all us artists adore you. You are our light. And the way that you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel is empowering, and you make them stand up for themselves. And I love you. I always have."

And then she broke her Grammy trophy in half so Beyoncé could have a piece, and you would think that would be enough for all of us to see that Bey got robbed, but it's OK, because isn't the love and respect of everyone, including the winner of the award, maybe a better prize than a little trophy that's apparently so cheap you can break it in half with your bare hands?

But, you know, haters gonna hate because that's what haters do. And the biggest hater of them all may be Beyoncé's sister, Solange Knowles, who is kind of low-key maybe calling for a boycott of the Grammys now. Rihanna may have been the one who brought her diamond-encrusted flask to the ceremony, but Solange clearly needed it more. Whoever made the seating chart really messed up not putting those two together.

After the ceremony, Solange tweeted a link to a critical piece Frank Ocean wrote after last year's Grammys when the Album of the Year award went to Taylor Swift instead of Kendrick Lamar — "wuddup frank," she wrote alongside the link.

In his piece, Ocean says he made the choice not to submit his two 2016 albums, Endless and Blonde, for Grammy consideration because he thinks the Grammys kind of suck.

"I've actually been tuning into CBS around this time of year for a while to see who gets the top honor and you know what’s really not 'great TV' guys? 1989 getting album of the year over To Pimp a Butterfly," he wrote.

Ocean was also clear in a New York Times interview that he was boycotting the ceremony this year.

"That institution certainly has nostalgic importance," he said. "It just doesn't seem to be representing very well for people who come from where I come from, and hold down what I hold down."

Ocean definitely isn't alone. Kanye West, Drake and Justin Bieber all skipped the ceremony this year — sources close to West said it was because he thinks the Grammys are "irrelevant."

