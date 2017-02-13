 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Sean Spicer Could Have a Career in Television After His Run as Press Secretary

Kristyn Burtt

by

Kristyn Burtt is an LA-based entertainment reporter who has covered everything from 'Dancing With the Stars' to the Oscars. If she’s not on the red carpet, she’s at home in yoga pants watching Netflix and eating potato chips.

View Profile
Image: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Print

Sean Spicer’s daily press conference is disappointingly popular

Soap operas like The Young and the Restless and General Hospital are getting a run for their money in ratings from a most unlikely source — Sean Spicer. Since the new administration came into office, the hottest show in daytime has become the White House press secretary’s daily briefings.

More: Melissa McCarthy & the Women of SNL Continue Lampooning the Trump Admin

In fact, Spicer’s press conferences are matching some primetime shows like Dr. Ken and MasterChef Junior according to The New York Times. Could he be headed to a television career after his time in the White House is over?

Sean Spicer’s daily press conference is disappointingly popular
Image: WENN

Let’s face it. Melissa McCarthy’s impression of Spicer has made him a household name. Anyone who chews up to 35 pieces of gum a day and admits to swallowing it knows that he’s fodder for a Saturday Night Live parody.

We also know Spicer has a flair for the dramatic. His first introduction to the press was a dramatic monologue about attendance at the inauguration. He’s already proving that he’s perfect for the most-watched international soap, The Bold and the Beautiful, since he’s comfortable on a global stage. He could be a PR rep at Forrester Creations and battle the press about the latest fashion line — it's a storyline he's living out right now in Washington, D.C.

We’re not sure a talk show is in his future, though, because he has a tough time articulating his words in the heat of the moment. GQ Magazine collected a few of his questionable occasions.

Another option for Spicer after his press secretary term ends is as a writer on one of the daytime soaps. It’s no secret that everyone is watching his every move and hanging on his every word.

More: Let's Take a Minute to Applaud SNL for Having Four Women Play Men

As President George W. Bush’s first press secretary Ari Fleischer said to The New York Times, "The job of the press secretary is to elaborate on what the president is thinking and why. Whether the thought is contained in a tweet, or in a carefully worded speech or the latest gossip that came from the closed-door meeting, the briefing has the same dynamic.”

If Spicer became the head writer for Days of Our Lives, do you think we would ever complain about the storylines again? He would have so much to draw upon from the first three weeks of the Trump administration — and we might get storylines about Dippin' Dots and Daft "Funk."

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
The Best Excerpts from the 2017 Grammys Winners' Acceptance Speeches
Fashion at the Grammy Awards 2017 Was... Something Else
Jennifer Aniston Quotes That Prove She'll Do Whatever the Hell She Wants
2017 Grammys Performers: Get Ready for Some Totally Unexpected Collaborations
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. What Kim Kardashian & Chrissy Teigen's Book Club Will (Probably) Look Like
  2. Do High-Tech Baby Monitors Do More Harm Than Good?
  3. Never Wait in Line at a Restaurant Again Thanks to Google Maps
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!