Wait a second — did Adele accidentally reveal she's married at the Grammys?

There were a lot of reasons Adele absolutely owned this year's Grammys. She won Album of the Year, she broke her trophy in half, and during her acceptance speech, she pretty much told the world that she was stoked about winning, but Beyoncé was her fave and deserved it more. It was a classy move.

Amid all that insanity, it's no wonder pretty much everyone missed the real bomb Adele dropped during her Album of the Year speech: She's married now.

It happened right after Adele finished talking about Beyoncé, and it was a blink-and-you-might-miss-it kind of moment.

"Grammys, I appreciate it. The Academy, I love you," she said. "My manager, my husband and my son — you're the only reason I do it."

That's right. Not "my boyfriend." Not "my love." Not "my baby daddy." She said, "my husband."

Adele had a secret wedding, and she kept it so secret, literally nobody figured it out.

Sure, there were rumors. Adele and her BF husband, Simon Konecki, have been going strong for five years, and they share a 1-year-old son named Angelo. Any relationship lasting that long in the entertainment industry is going to attract marriage (and breakup) rumors, but the height of the fervor came just last month when Adele and Konecki were spotted out wearing matching bands on their wedding fingers. At the time, Adele's rep declined to comment.

But Adele and Konecki clearly plan to stick together. In November, at the last show in her North American tour, she told fans she wouldn't be back for a while because of her plans to have a second baby.

Regardless, congratulations are in order for Adele — both for her Grammy win and for her secret wedding.

