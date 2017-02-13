If there was anyone living their best life at the Grammys, it was Rihanna and her diamond-encrusted flask

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

Image: Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Print

The 2017 Grammys may have been full of total joys — like Chance the Rapper's exuberant performance — and it may have been full of heartbreaks — seriously, how did Beyoncé not win Best Album? — but for those in the audience, it was a bit of a slog. At one point, host James Corden even pointed out that everyone was sitting on cheap folding chairs. Yikes.

But just when you thought all hope was lost, in comes Rihanna, who saved the 2017 Grammys by having the best time ever. She looked effortlessly beautiful. She drank out of a diamond-encrusted flask. She may have even Facetimed a friend during the evening's big fun. Here's some of the best moments.

More: Drake's Lips Are Getting Awfully Familiar With Rihanna's Cheek, But That's All

When Rihanna thought taking another shot was in order

It's a party. Why shouldn't she take a shot?

There was some spicy side-eye during Corden's Carpool Karaoke moment

A closer version of Rihanna and her FLASK and her SIDE EYE #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/v8UtBCGzlG — Chanel #12 (@B_UtifulFighter) February 13, 2017

Did you happen to see her staring down the camera while she snuck her flask back into her bag?

More: The Best Excerpts from the 2017 Grammys Winners' Acceptance Speeches

Rihanna totally feeling the performance & jamming along with it

I think this was when A Tribe Called Quest was absolutely schooling us all, but I can't quite tell. What I can see is that

Rihanna blew a kiss to Beyoncé because of course she did

Rihanna and Beyoncé blowing kisses to each other. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/tzSmyVBrWi — BEYONCÉ CAPITAL (@BeyonceCapital) February 13, 2017

One queen makes sure to show love to another during a long night of night getting properly rewarded. Seems fair.

More: Grammys 2017 Aired Commercials That Were Inclusive & Progressive AF

Who was Rihanna Facetiming?

Rih-Rih managed to squeeze in a casual Facetime during A Tribe Called Quest's performance. Is this is even happening? She is too perfect.

Rihanna's flask was amazing

Let's just be real: that diamond flask was the best date any girl or guy brought to that shindig.

Did you see Rihanna invent walking at the Grammys?

can you believe Rihanna invented being effortlessly beautiful #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Np9b06APti — - (@otpstreetstyles) February 13, 2017

To be fair, she doesn't walk; she glides.

This person is thinking what we are all thinking

RIHANNA SAVED THE GRAMMYS FOR SURE — aisha (@IthinkTFnot) February 13, 2017

Well said.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.