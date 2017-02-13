 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Rihanna Caught On-Camera Getting Plastered at the Grammy Awards

Allie Gemmill

by

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

View Profile
Image: Steve Granitz/Getty Images
Print

If there was anyone living their best life at the Grammys, it was Rihanna and her diamond-encrusted flask

The 2017 Grammys may have been full of total joys — like Chance the Rapper's exuberant performance — and it may have been full of heartbreaks — seriously, how did Beyoncé not win Best Album? — but for those in the audience, it was a bit of a slog. At one point, host James Corden even pointed out that everyone was sitting on cheap folding chairs. Yikes.

But just when you thought all hope was lost, in comes Rihanna, who saved the 2017 Grammys by having the best time ever. She looked effortlessly beautiful. She drank out of a diamond-encrusted flask. She may have even Facetimed a friend during the evening's big fun. Here's some of the best moments.

More: Drake's Lips Are Getting Awfully Familiar With Rihanna's Cheek, But That's All

When Rihanna thought taking another shot was in order

It's a party. Why shouldn't she take a shot?

There was some spicy side-eye during Corden's Carpool Karaoke moment

Did you happen to see her staring down the camera while she snuck her flask back into her bag?

More: The Best Excerpts from the 2017 Grammys Winners' Acceptance Speeches

Rihanna totally feeling the performance & jamming along with it

I think this was when A Tribe Called Quest was absolutely schooling us all, but I can't quite tell. What I can see is that

Rihanna blew a kiss to Beyoncé because of course she did

One queen makes sure to show love to another during a long night of night getting properly rewarded. Seems fair.

More: Grammys 2017 Aired Commercials That Were Inclusive & Progressive AF

Who was Rihanna Facetiming?

Rih-Rih managed to squeeze in a casual Facetime during A Tribe Called Quest's performance. Is this is even happening? She is too perfect.

Rihanna's flask was amazing

Let's just be real: that diamond flask was the best date any girl or guy brought to that shindig.

Did you see Rihanna invent walking at the Grammys?

To be fair, she doesn't walk; she glides.

This person is thinking what we are all thinking

Well said.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

If there was anyone living their best life at the Grammys, it was Rihanna and her diamond-encrusted flask

Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
The Best Excerpts from the 2017 Grammys Winners' Acceptance Speeches
Fashion at the Grammy Awards 2017 Was... Something Else
Jennifer Aniston Quotes That Prove She'll Do Whatever the Hell She Wants
2017 Grammys Performers: Get Ready for Some Totally Unexpected Collaborations
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. What Kim Kardashian & Chrissy Teigen's Book Club Will (Probably) Look Like
  2. Do High-Tech Baby Monitors Do More Harm Than Good?
  3. Never Wait in Line at a Restaurant Again Thanks to Google Maps
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!