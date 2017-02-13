If there was anyone living their best life at the Grammys, it was Rihanna and her diamond-encrusted flask

The 2017 Grammys may have been full of total joys — like Chance the Rapper's exuberant performance — and it may have been full of heartbreaks — seriously, how did Beyoncé not win Best Album? — but for those in the audience, it was a bit of a slog. At one point, host James Corden even pointed out that everyone was sitting on cheap folding chairs. Yikes.
But just when you thought all hope was lost, in comes Rihanna, who saved the 2017 Grammys by having the best time ever. She looked effortlessly beautiful. She drank out of a diamond-encrusted flask. She may have even Facetimed a friend during the evening's big fun. Here's some of the best moments.
More: Drake's Lips Are Getting Awfully Familiar With Rihanna's Cheek, But That's All
"I think it's time for another shot" #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/5XIyrSmR6U— Rihanna Navy Brasil (@RNavyBrazil) February 13, 2017
It's a party. Why shouldn't she take a shot?
A closer version of Rihanna and her FLASK and her SIDE EYE #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/v8UtBCGzlG— Chanel #12 (@B_UtifulFighter) February 13, 2017
Did you happen to see her staring down the camera while she snuck her flask back into her bag?
More: The Best Excerpts from the 2017 Grammys Winners' Acceptance Speeches
Rihanna at #Grammys pic.twitter.com/8GViM3AZPy— . (@KubsonikFenty) February 13, 2017
I think this was when A Tribe Called Quest was absolutely schooling us all, but I can't quite tell. What I can see is that
Rihanna and Beyoncé blowing kisses to each other. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/tzSmyVBrWi— BEYONCÉ CAPITAL (@BeyonceCapital) February 13, 2017
One queen makes sure to show love to another during a long night of night getting properly rewarded. Seems fair.
More: Grammys 2017 Aired Commercials That Were Inclusive & Progressive AF
BITCH RIH ON FACETIME pic.twitter.com/rVH98FHr0C— - Titi. (@GxdCxmplex) February 13, 2017
Rih-Rih managed to squeeze in a casual Facetime during A Tribe Called Quest's performance. Is this is even happening? She is too perfect.
This is why we love Rihanna. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/461dvl8KcP— Complex News (@Complex_News) February 13, 2017
Let's just be real: that diamond flask was the best date any girl or guy brought to that shindig.
can you believe Rihanna invented being effortlessly beautiful #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Np9b06APti— - (@otpstreetstyles) February 13, 2017
To be fair, she doesn't walk; she glides.
RIHANNA SAVED THE GRAMMYS FOR SURE— aisha (@IthinkTFnot) February 13, 2017
Well said.
Before you go, check out our slideshow below.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!