Adele shared her Grammy Award with Beyoncé because there's enough room in this world for two Queens

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

Image: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Print

Hello. It's me, formerly a person but now just a puddle of mush writing from my den of tears, trying to recover from the beauty of Adele's acceptance speech at the Grammys. To be fair, the entire 2017 Grammys belonged to Adele in many beautiful and emotional ways. She performed twice, won five major awards, including Best Record of the Year (for "Hello") and Best Album of the Year (for 25).

Through it all, Adele proved that she was full of love and kindness at the Grammys. She took time to honor those she looked up to, she sang her heart out and she made us all feel her deeply felt feelings. Let's take a moment to recap, shall we?

More: The Best Excerpts from the 2017 Grammys Winners' Acceptance Speeches

Adele & Beyoncé had a really beautiful moment

Adele wins Album of the Year, dedicates it to Beyonce: "I can't possibly accept this award." #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/9Msjhz9Cj6 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 13, 2017

The moment that will no doubt linger on our lips in the days to come was when Adele unexpectedly beat Beyoncé in the Album of the Year race. While Adele tearfully took the stage, she was not remiss in taking time to shine the light on Beyoncé as well. Expressing how much love she had for Beyoncé and for Lemonade — for all it's life-affirming, soul-leavening qualities — Adele oozed love and appreciation.

It was a moment of sisterly solidarity and also a great show of respect between artists. While the furore on social media voiced concern that Beyoncé was outrageously snubbed, it was Adele's ability to look past her achievements and give some recognition to Beyoncé that was truly heartwarming.

More: The Most Unexpected Grammys 2017 Moments Everyone Was Talking About

Adele's tribute to George Michael was heartbreaking

Adele's tribute to George Michael at the #GRAMMYs 2017. pic.twitter.com/uDHL4wDyqf — Wolé II (@Kingwole) February 13, 2017

About midway through the 2017 Grammys, Adele took the stage for a second time to perform a tribute to George Michael. Adele was in a feisty mood whilst trying to be faithful in her memorial performance to the late English singer. At one point, a handful of bars into "Fastlove," Adele stopped the orchestra playing behind her. She gave her apologies to the audience but said she wanted to do the tribute properly. Ostensibly, she was too overcome with emotion, causing her to stop the performance midway.

Luckily, the audience applauded her in support. As she gathered herself and began the song again, it was clear that Adele was the beating heart of the 2017 Grammys. She was so intense in her desire to make the tribute for Michael a success that it became all the more passionate the second time around.

Adele opened the Grammys & stole our hearts in the process

And of course the Grammys would open up with one of the most epic songs released in the last year. "Hello" was guaranteed to bring the house down right from the get-go; the power of Adele's voice announced her arrival, giving chills and thrills in equal measure. It was a perfect way to start the show but also remind us that Adele has some of the most powerful pipes in the biz.

Say what you will, but the 2017 Grammys were truly great thanks to Adele. She is often so open and earnest on the awards stage that its difficult not to be charmed by her. She is truly a gift to us all.

More: Blue Ivy Was, Hands Down, the Best Part of the 2017 Grammys

And on that note, I think it's fair to say that this is currently (probably) all of us thinking about Adele at the Grammys:

But, then again, this is probably also all of us, too:

Either way, Adele pretty much won the biggest at the 2017 Grammys.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.