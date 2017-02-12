Im'ma let you finishing crying over Adele, but the Grammys aired the best commercials of all time

Image: Lester Cohen/Contributor/Getty Images

The Grammys commercials were inspiring AF. Hell, I'll say it. They were almost more inspiring that the show itself.

Unlike the Super Bowl this year, which seemed to focus on the heavy political theme of 2017 so far, the Grammys commercials focused on the music. Just like the show itself, each commercial seemed to highlight a different artist from Frank Sinatra to Sam Smith to John Legend to Carly Rae Jepsen. And it was great.

Check out the best commercials of the night if you made the mistake of fast forwarding through them during the show.

1. Carly Rae Jepsen & Lil Yachty for Target

2. Sam Smith for Starbucks

3. John Legend for Life Water

4. Lil Buck & Marian Hill for Apple Music

5. Frank Sinatra for Adidas

6. Tributes by You for Google's Pixel

7. Evan Ross, Rumer Willis and more for Gap

8. Chicano Batman for Johnnie Walker

9. Alumnus Carlos Ramirez for the University of Phoenix

10. Ariana Grande and more for Carpool Karaoke

11. Man and Machine for Lexus

Bonus Pick: Taylor Swift for Believe in Music

The Grammys 2017 used Taylor Swift's inspiring speech to inspire young girl, and it was beautiful.

Which commercial was your favorite of the night?

