Im'ma let you finishing crying over Adele, but the Grammys aired the best commercials of all time

The Grammys commercials were inspiring AF. Hell, I'll say it. They were almost more inspiring that the show itself.
Unlike the Super Bowl this year, which seemed to focus on the heavy political theme of 2017 so far, the Grammys commercials focused on the music. Just like the show itself, each commercial seemed to highlight a different artist from Frank Sinatra to Sam Smith to John Legend to Carly Rae Jepsen. And it was great.
More: 2017 Grammys Performers: Get Ready for Some Totally Unexpected Collaborations
Check out the best commercials of the night if you made the mistake of fast forwarding through them during the show.
More: CeeLo Green Actually Showed Up to the Grammys Looking Like C3PO
The Grammys 2017 used Taylor Swift's inspiring speech to inspire young girl, and it was beautiful.
More: Blue Ivy Was, Hands Down, the Best Part of the 2017 Grammys
Before you go, check out our slideshow below.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!