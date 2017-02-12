 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

No One Could Have Prepared Themselves for What Beyoncé Did at the 2017 Grammys

Allie Gemmill

by

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

View Profile
Image: Lester Cohen/Getty Images
Print

Beyoncé can now add Holy Spirit to her resumé

I only came back from the dead to tell you that Beyoncé performed at the 2017 Grammys. It was transcendent. I died a thousand times.

More: Beyoncé’s Pregnancy News Is Great, but Let's Talk About That Photo

Beyoncé not only sang "Love Drought" and "Sandcastles," two deep cuts from her watershed album Lemonade, but she also created an epic introduction video that acted as an art installation before she even took the stage. If you dare, take a moment to relive the gloriousness but please don't die in the process.

Now, in case you've managed to hold on to your soul, your wig and the breath in your damn lungs, then maybe you will agree with me that Beyoncé's Grammys performance was beyond anything your wildest dreams could have dreamt up. She literally came to slay and friend, I think she did exactly that. There was no way any of us could have been prepared to witness pregnant Beyoncé sing so beautifully or dance so perfectly but alas, she did exactly that.

More: Blue Ivy Was, Hands Down, the Best Part of the 2017 Grammys

Beyoncé's Mother Nature vibe seemed to imply she was not only an otherworldly being but that she also somehow invented pregnancy — I mean, maybe she did — which frankly, is quite on-brand for the multi-talented singer. There was no moment wasted during her performance, flush with florals and gold and pastel linens, which again gave off a feeling of supernatural wonder mixed with purity of spirit. If I had the time, I'd write a thesis about it because there's just so much to unpack.

I mean, look at this. Can you believe we were alive to see this happen?

Beyoncé can now add Holy Spirit to her resumé
Image: Giphy

More: Reacting to Beyoncé's Pregnancy Album, as Told by Winona Ryder Reaction GIFs

Beyoncé's performance was truly a revelation. A beautiful, beautiful revelation that will surely become one of the greatest pop culture moments of 2017.

Beyoncé can now officially add Holy Spirit to her resumé. Slay all day, Bey.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Beyoncé can now add Holy Spirit to her resumé

Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
The Best Excerpts from the 2017 Grammys Winners' Acceptance Speeches
Fashion At The Grammy Awards 2017 Was... Something Else
Jennifer Aniston Quotes That Prove She'll Do Whatever the Hell She Wants
2017 Grammys Performers: Get Ready for Some Totally Unexpected Collaborations
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. What Kim Kardashian & Chrissy Teigen's Book Club Will (Probably) Look Like
  2. Do High-Tech Baby Monitors Do More Harm Than Good?
  3. Never Wait in Line at a Restaurant Again Thanks to Google Maps
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!