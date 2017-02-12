Beyoncé can now add Holy Spirit to her resumé

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

I only came back from the dead to tell you that Beyoncé performed at the 2017 Grammys. It was transcendent. I died a thousand times.

Beyoncé not only sang "Love Drought" and "Sandcastles," two deep cuts from her watershed album Lemonade, but she also created an epic introduction video that acted as an art installation before she even took the stage. If you dare, take a moment to relive the gloriousness but please don't die in the process.

Here is a full video of Beyoncé's performance of a medley of 'Love Drought' and 'Sandcastles' at the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/JV88avhb1y — Music News & Rumors (@MusicNewsRumors) February 13, 2017

Now, in case you've managed to hold on to your soul, your wig and the breath in your damn lungs, then maybe you will agree with me that Beyoncé's Grammys performance was beyond anything your wildest dreams could have dreamt up. She literally came to slay and friend, I think she did exactly that. There was no way any of us could have been prepared to witness pregnant Beyoncé sing so beautifully or dance so perfectly but alas, she did exactly that.

Beyoncé's Mother Nature vibe seemed to imply she was not only an otherworldly being but that she also somehow invented pregnancy — I mean, maybe she did — which frankly, is quite on-brand for the multi-talented singer. There was no moment wasted during her performance, flush with florals and gold and pastel linens, which again gave off a feeling of supernatural wonder mixed with purity of spirit. If I had the time, I'd write a thesis about it because there's just so much to unpack.

What you see when you die and walk through the tunnel of light. pic.twitter.com/iPs8izBGGu #GRAMMYs — Gabe Ortíz (@TUSK81) February 13, 2017

I mean, look at this. Can you believe we were alive to see this happen?

Beyoncé's performance was truly a revelation. A beautiful, beautiful revelation that will surely become one of the greatest pop culture moments of 2017.

This isn't a performance, it's a revelation. #GRAMMYs — Gabe Ortíz (@TUSK81) February 13, 2017

Beyoncé can now officially add Holy Spirit to her resumé. Slay all day, Bey.

