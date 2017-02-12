 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Meghan Markle Makes a Princess-Worthy Instagram Return

Jessica Hickam

by

Image: George Pimentel/Contributor/Getty Images
Print

Now that Meghan Markle has returned to Instagram, will she share pics of her and Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle went public with Prince Harry and promptly went radio silent with everything else, especially and most importantly her Instagram, which was previously filled with a constant stream of gorgeous pics.

More: But Is Meghan Markle's Ring Actually About Prince Harry? Look Closer

Rumor has it that the royals are pretty particular about their social media game. So, after two months without a peep, Markle finally breaking her Instagram silence with a positive message for the world seems to suggest that she's looking to fit in with the royal family.

Sending good vibes - always in all ways #nobadenergy #bethechange

A photo posted by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on

"Sending good vibes - always in all ways #nobadenergy#bethechange," Markle captioned the pic.

More: No One Will Be Surprised If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Get Engaged in 2017

Markle shouldn't have any #badenergy right now. She's dating one of the most eligible bachelors in the world, if not the most. Plus, she's continuing her philanthropic efforts with a recent five-day trip to India to empower women and girls.

First step, positive message for the world. Next step, date-night pic with Prince Harry?

I'm all for a good positive message for the world, don't get me wrong. But let's not kid ourselves. We're all following Markle on social media because we're hoping for some romantic, sweet messages to her beau.

Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly planning to jet off to Verbier, Switzerland, for a ski getaway over Valentine's Day. This isn't a romantic couples trip, however. According to Forbes, it would be an opportunity to continue Markle's "soft opening" into the royal world by introducing her to Prince Harry's friends, who are apparently eager to get to know Prince Harry's flame.

More: Prince Harry Has Plenty to Say About His Relationship With Meghan Markle

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Now that Meghan Markle has returned to Instagram, will she share pics of her and Prince Harry?

Image: WENN
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
The Best Excerpts from the 2017 Grammys Winners' Acceptance Speeches
Fashion At The Grammy Awards 2017 Was... Something Else
Jennifer Aniston Quotes That Prove She'll Do Whatever the Hell She Wants
2017 Grammys Performers: Get Ready for Some Totally Unexpected Collaborations
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. What Kim Kardashian & Chrissy Teigen's Book Club Will (Probably) Look Like
  2. Do High-Tech Baby Monitors Do More Harm Than Good?
  3. Never Wait in Line at a Restaurant Again Thanks to Google Maps
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!