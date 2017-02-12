Now that Meghan Markle has returned to Instagram, will she share pics of her and Prince Harry?

Image: George Pimentel/Contributor/Getty Images

Meghan Markle went public with Prince Harry and promptly went radio silent with everything else, especially and most importantly her Instagram, which was previously filled with a constant stream of gorgeous pics.

Rumor has it that the royals are pretty particular about their social media game. So, after two months without a peep, Markle finally breaking her Instagram silence with a positive message for the world seems to suggest that she's looking to fit in with the royal family.

Sending good vibes - always in all ways #nobadenergy #bethechange A photo posted by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Feb 12, 2017 at 11:46am PST

"Sending good vibes - always in all ways #nobadenergy#bethechange," Markle captioned the pic.

Markle shouldn't have any #badenergy right now. She's dating one of the most eligible bachelors in the world, if not the most. Plus, she's continuing her philanthropic efforts with a recent five-day trip to India to empower women and girls.

First step, positive message for the world. Next step, date-night pic with Prince Harry?

I'm all for a good positive message for the world, don't get me wrong. But let's not kid ourselves. We're all following Markle on social media because we're hoping for some romantic, sweet messages to her beau.

Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly planning to jet off to Verbier, Switzerland, for a ski getaway over Valentine's Day. This isn't a romantic couples trip, however. According to Forbes, it would be an opportunity to continue Markle's "soft opening" into the royal world by introducing her to Prince Harry's friends, who are apparently eager to get to know Prince Harry's flame.

