Aside from Beyoncé, you have to admit: Blue Ivy stole the Grammys

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Print

Everyone, stop what you're doing. We've all been upstaged because Blue Ivy's 2017 Grammys look confirms not only that she was the greatest person in attendance but that she knows how to pay tribute to a musical legend like a boss.

More: 2017 Grammys Performers: Get Ready for Some Totally Unexpected Collaborations

The musical legend in question was Prince, and it would appear that Blue Ivy was dressed in homage to the icon in her stunningly edgy yet appropriate Grammys outfit. Blue Ivy was clad head-to-toe in pink jumpsuit realness with black lapels and a fluffy white shirt underneath. Her accessories were minimal, and she sported a braid. She was dressed for her age, yet sent a strong, empowered vibe via the pantsuit.

oh

my

god

Blue Ivy is dressed as Prince pic.twitter.com/7fEoW6d6aB — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) February 13, 2017

She was preciously perched on the lap of her dad, Jay-Z, and accompanied by her grandmother, Tina Knowles. The whole family had a front-row seat to the utter gloriousness that was Beyoncé's 2017 Grammys performance. But let's not lose sight of what's important — and that's Blue Ivy. It was Blue Ivy who managed to steal the show from the moment we first saw her; much like the legend she appeared to be paying homage to, Blue Ivy gave us serious life without even knowing she did so.

More: Now Blue Ivy Carter Is Coming Out With Her Own Line of Stuff

Channeling Prince, whose music is (I think it's fair to say) beloved by all and who was himself a symbol of freedom and positive artistic expression, is not a bad way to go. At 5 years old, though, Blue Ivy is simply proclaiming herself to be one of the greats with her bold sartorial choices. While there was no statement released as to the reason or direct inspiration behind the outfit, thus making whatever we connect to the outfit purely speculative, it's tough to ignore the iconic reference.

BLUE IVY IS DRESSED AS PRINCE pic.twitter.com/C4uzyHqkSj — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) February 13, 2017

More: Beyoncé’s Pregnancy News Is Great, but Let's Talk About That Photo

Tonight is actually just Blue Ivy's night. We're all here to bask in her glory.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.