Everything Cee Lo Green touched at the Grammys turned to gold — no, literally

Cee Lo Green's Grammys outfit was more like a costume than a fashion statement — and it was Twitter gold. The singer covered himself head to toe in gold, and when I say head to toe, I am not exaggerating. Even his face was dusted with the metallic shade.
CeeLo Green out here looking like a Power Ranger ready to battle pic.twitter.com/EdlPaFpSEN— Erin Donohue (@Erin_Rose_23) February 13, 2017
Ceelo looks like an extra in a Battlestar Galactica middle school stage play.— chilltowntv (@chilltowntv) February 13, 2017
Or some Dollar Store Jiffy Pop. #GRAMMYs#redcarpet pic.twitter.com/iZigRpb8AO
Cee Lo Green out there lookin like C-3PO pic.twitter.com/Wn4rm4NY6i— katie (@grantedluke) February 13, 2017
Cee Lo Green pulled up the Grammys like a youth basketball participation trophy that left its ball at the crib... smh pic.twitter.com/qUKfHWJHrV— Jrue-Tang Forever (@SteadyLosing) February 13, 2017
Cee Lo Green out here looking like Goldust #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/fQJFCtFhvV— Ryan Belk (@rbelk_94) February 13, 2017
Cee Lo Green showing up to the Grammys looking like a handbag pic.twitter.com/jAK1aOoZ4l— Huganomics (@huganomics) February 13, 2017
When Cee Lo Green looks like a Ferrero Rocher. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/NxmE8e3oTd— Cal (@Panayisalad) February 13, 2017
Colonel: Who are you?— jacques (@TeeHaitchGee) February 13, 2017
Cee Lo Green: You....but stronger. pic.twitter.com/LtviYowww4
Cee Lo Green on the #GRAMMYs red carpet looking like a Snitch that escaped the Quidditch World Cup pic.twitter.com/e6a7fYw5JT— Kingsley (@kingsleyyy) February 13, 2017
cee lo green look like the thing #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/ze6nCfGepS— young sosa (@chulomang) February 13, 2017
Cee Lo Green or Goldar from the new Power Rangers reboot? pic.twitter.com/FrWF5h7li6— Zach Slusser (@zslusser8) February 13, 2017
cee lo green pulled up to the grammys thinking he was going to the oscars pic.twitter.com/jwEbbLIEJ7— tyler (@deadhag) February 13, 2017
Cee Lo Green como adorno en la casa di oro de los Trump pic.twitter.com/bp3hiZS7ss— Molécula (@molecula_cl) February 13, 2017
Cee Lo Green wyd #TheGrammys pic.twitter.com/2bWyjtqxG9— Mik (@mikayla_222) February 13, 2017
Here's the thing I wonder: Will Green be shedding gold all over the red carpet and awards show tonight? Everything he touches turns to gold!
I would love to see his chair at the end of the night.
