Everything Cee Lo Green touched at the Grammys turned to gold — no, literally

Image: Frazer Harrison/Staff/Getty Images

Cee Lo Green's Grammys outfit was more like a costume than a fashion statement — and it was Twitter gold. The singer covered himself head to toe in gold, and when I say head to toe, I am not exaggerating. Even his face was dusted with the metallic shade.

1. Mighty Morphin Power Ranger

CeeLo Green out here looking like a Power Ranger ready to battle pic.twitter.com/EdlPaFpSEN — Erin Donohue (@Erin_Rose_23) February 13, 2017

2. Battlestar Galactica extra

Ceelo looks like an extra in a Battlestar Galactica middle school stage play.



Or some Dollar Store Jiffy Pop. #GRAMMYs#redcarpet pic.twitter.com/iZigRpb8AO — chilltowntv (@chilltowntv) February 13, 2017

3. C3PO

Cee Lo Green out there lookin like C-3PO pic.twitter.com/Wn4rm4NY6i — katie (@grantedluke) February 13, 2017

4. Youth basketball participation trophy

Cee Lo Green pulled up the Grammys like a youth basketball participation trophy that left its ball at the crib... smh pic.twitter.com/qUKfHWJHrV — Jrue-Tang Forever (@SteadyLosing) February 13, 2017

5. Goldust

Cee Lo Green out here looking like Goldust #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/fQJFCtFhvV — Ryan Belk (@rbelk_94) February 13, 2017

6. A handbag

Cee Lo Green showing up to the Grammys looking like a handbag pic.twitter.com/jAK1aOoZ4l — Huganomics (@huganomics) February 13, 2017

7. A Ferrero Rocher

When Cee Lo Green looks like a Ferrero Rocher. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/NxmE8e3oTd — Cal (@Panayisalad) February 13, 2017

8. A stronger colonel

Colonel: Who are you?



Cee Lo Green: You....but stronger. pic.twitter.com/LtviYowww4 — jacques (@TeeHaitchGee) February 13, 2017

9. The Quidditch snitch

Cee Lo Green on the #GRAMMYs red carpet looking like a Snitch that escaped the Quidditch World Cup pic.twitter.com/e6a7fYw5JT — Kingsley (@kingsleyyy) February 13, 2017

10. Fantastic Four's The Thing

cee lo green look like the thing #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/ze6nCfGepS — young sosa (@chulomang) February 13, 2017

11. Goldar

Cee Lo Green or Goldar from the new Power Rangers reboot? pic.twitter.com/FrWF5h7li6 — Zach Slusser (@zslusser8) February 13, 2017

12. An Oscar

cee lo green pulled up to the grammys thinking he was going to the oscars pic.twitter.com/jwEbbLIEJ7 — tyler (@deadhag) February 13, 2017

13. Trump Tower

Cee Lo Green como adorno en la casa di oro de los Trump pic.twitter.com/bp3hiZS7ss — Molécula (@molecula_cl) February 13, 2017

14. A Pokemon

Here's the thing I wonder: Will Green be shedding gold all over the red carpet and awards show tonight? Everything he touches turns to gold!

I would love to see his chair at the end of the night.

Did you think Green's outfit was ridiculous or red carpet gold?

