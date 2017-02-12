 
CeeLo Green's Gold Actually Showed Up to the Grammys Looking Like C3PO

Jessica Hickam

by

Image: Frazer Harrison/Staff/Getty Images
Everything Cee Lo Green touched at the Grammys turned to gold — no, literally

Cee Lo Green's Grammys outfit was more like a costume than a fashion statement — and it was Twitter gold. The singer covered himself head to toe in gold, and when I say head to toe, I am not exaggerating. Even his face was dusted with the metallic shade.

More: 2017 Grammys Performers: Get Ready for Some Totally Unexpected Collaborations

1. Mighty Morphin Power Ranger

2. Battlestar Galactica extra

3. C3PO

4. Youth basketball participation trophy

5. Goldust

6. A handbag

7. A Ferrero Rocher

8. A stronger colonel

9. The Quidditch snitch

10. Fantastic Four's The Thing

11. Goldar

12. An Oscar

13. Trump Tower

14. A Pokemon

Here's the thing I wonder: Will Green be shedding gold all over the red carpet and awards show tonight? Everything he touches turns to gold!

More: The Grammys Carpet Got Political (& Scandalous) Thanks to a Donald Trump Dress

I would love to see his chair at the end of the night.

Did you think Green's outfit was ridiculous or red carpet gold?

Image: C.Smith/WENN
