Who is Joy Villa, and why did she wear a Grammys dress dedicated to Donald Trump?

Well, she may not have been much of a household name before tonight, but she sure will be. At the 2017 Grammys, Joy Villa's pro-Trump dress caused dropped jaws, a mild bout of Twitter apoplexy and a whole lot of confusion. What are we looking at here, exactly?

So, if you're like me, you may have been slightly confused when Villa rocked up to the Grammys red carpet. You may have been wondering, "What's this lovely young recording artist doing taking off her big white cape?" Then, you may have exclaimed, "Wait, is she wearing a Make America Great Again dress?" Then you may have cried out, "Oh God, is there someone openly supporting Trump at the Grammys?" And then you may have just burst into flames from confusion, as I did.

Listen, Villa can wear what she wants. She can even say what she wants (bless up to the First Amendment). But the Grammys are not exactly the kind of venue to make that kind of political statement. It's a more liberal, celebratory, engaging environment. The music industry, much like the film industry, is one that stands on a platform of inclusive politics, choosing to celebrate all kinds of artists rather than home in on one specific kind of person.

While Villa absolutely falls within that categorization, it's even more confounding to understand why she wore what she wore. On her Twitter, Villa failed to give even the briefest explanation of her wardrobe. Confusingly, her Twitter bio lists her as a Grammy-nominated recording artist, "vegan, fitness, feminist." While those adjectives are apolitical in nature and cannot be applied to only one political affiliation, it's just a bit out of step with the image Villa presented on the Grammys red carpet, no?

But all the best to Villa tonight at the Grammys. She let her dress do the talking on the Grammys red carpet on Sunday; we can only hope she clears the air come Monday.

