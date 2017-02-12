 
Kate Middleton and Prince William stole the 2017 BAFTA Awards' spotlight

Jessica Hickam

by

Image: Chris Jackson/Staff/Getty Images
La La Land led the 2017 BAFTA Awards with 11 nomination but Prince William and Kate Middleton swept the show.

I've heard rumors that Americans are obsessed with the royals while most Brits would actually like to see the royal hierarchy abolished entirely. Politics aside, when I look at pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge rocking red carpets together, I think, "How can you not love these two?"

Their royal love story and happiness is infectious. Plus, they've pretty much dedicated their life to supporting cool causes and events.

The royals received a standing ovation, according to Mirror UK, when they took their seats at the show, and were then promptly teased by host Stephen Fry for their distant relationship to EastEnders star Danny Dyer.

"He is still recovering from devastating news he is related to Danny Dyer," Fry joked.

Yes, it's such a hard life for these two, who are so well-liked that even the BAFTA actors who were nominated this year weren't even mad about being upstaged by the royals. During a Facebook livestream ahead of the BAFTA Awards, nominee Viola Davis was asked if she thought the royals appearance at the show would upstage the actors. She promptly responded, "I don't care."

Red carpet arrival aside, Prince William took the stage to honor Mel Brooks with the lifetime achievement award. He joked at the start of his speech that BAFTA had "run out of actors" to present awards.

The BAFTA Awards may be about Hollywood, but all eyes were on Kate Middleton and Prince Willaim
Image: Anwar Hussein Collection/ROTA/Getty Images
SheKnows is making some changes!