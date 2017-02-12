Leslie Jones as Donald Trump & Melissa McCarthy returning as Sean Spicer were absolute perfection on SNL

Sarah Aswell is a freelance humor writer who lives in Missoula, Montana, with her husband and two kids. Her words have appeared in places like The New Yorker, McSweeney’s, The Hairpin, and more.

On last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live, the cast made it clear that they aren't going to let up on the new administration — and that, in fact, they are going to double down despite President Donald Trump’s critical tweets about the show and his portrayal. Just weeks ago, the show was doing a clip or two an episode regarding the the country’s new cast of political characters, but in recent weeks, along with steadily improving ratings, the politically leaning sketches have multiplied.

Not only have the sketches become increasingly scathing, but they have also begun to include a growing number of funny ladies, especially after Melissa McCarthy’s hysterical portrayal of irritable Press Secretary Sean Spicer. This week saw a reprisal of McCarthy in that role, along with Kate McKinnon playing a drawling U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Let’s take a look back on the standout moments from last night:

Melissa McCarthy's Sean "Spicy" Spicer cold open

Tonight’s cold open did not start with Trump as it often has in recent episodes. Instead, it was Melissa McCarthy stealing the show in drag, playing a delightfully ballistic and bombastic Spicer as he continues to deal with the press through confusing rhetoric, out-of-this-world explanations and an ever-fraying temper. McCarthy had her character chewing an enormous novelty-sized piece of gum (and then throwing it at a reporter), explaining the Muslim ban through dolls (Moana is not welcome here) and finally going off the deep end. Kate McKinnon took a break from her regular role as KellyAnne Conway to play Jeff Sessions, showing that the cast responded positively to the praise they received from fans (and rumors of criticism from the White House) about handing male roles to women.

Jeff Sessions, Kellyanne Conway and Elizabeth Warren all in one episode, Kate McKinnon is a BOSS. #KateMcKinnon #SNL pic.twitter.com/VvzmY8sw5a — Kamrun (@kamrunnesa) February 12, 2017

Trump on The People’s Court

Alec Baldwin wasn’t just hosting SNL last night; he also continued to play Trump on stage, this time as the President takes the three 9th Circuit judges to The People’s Court after their decision not to uphold Trump’s Executive Order regarding immigration from Muslim countries. Baldwin’s impersonation seems to be getting more and more exaggerated and cartoonish with each episode, his mouth opening into a wide "O" as his brow wags up and down. The skit plays on Trump’s lack of understanding of the judicial process as well as his strange love affair of reality TV. The best line is perhaps when the presiding judge says, "You understand that this is a TV court, right?" and Baldwin’s Trump answers with, "That’s okay, I’m a TV president."

Vladimir Putin was just a character witness for Trump in People's Court.



"See you at Mar-A-Lago, baby!" —Putin#SNL #PeoplesCourt — Resistance DB (@davebernstein) February 12, 2017

Leslie Jones wants to play Trump

Due to the particularly white and male administration, there isn’t much work for female African American cast members like Leslie Jones when it comes to political parody. But Jones found a hilarious way to get in on the fun this week in a short skit in which she tries to take the Trump impersonation job from Alec Baldwin. The piece manages to poke fun at SNL itself, right along with Trump as Jones watches Baldwin’s every move and practices her Trump impression ("Drain the swap of tremendous Muslims!").

A black woman playing Trump may push him over the edge.

Especially with Melania picking up Leslie Jones.#SNL — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) February 12, 2017

KellyAnne Conway’s Fatal Attraction spoof

The only possible misstep from the night was the show’s KellyAnne Conway skit, in which CNN’s Jake Tapper, played by Beck Bennett, refuses to have Conway on his show due to credibility issues only to have the counselor to the President show up at his house uninvited, à la Fatal Attraction. McKinnon’s portrayal of the truth-bending Conway is as on-point as it has been in the past, but the tone of the skit veered into dark, perhaps overly sexualized territory that had some on Twitter calling the scene sexist and inappropriate.

Something sexist about the Kellyanne Conway/Fatal Attraction skit, but I can't quite put my finger on it... #SNL — Robin Wright Gunn (@RobinWrightGunn) February 12, 2017

What do you think was the most successful critique of of the night? Share in the comments!

