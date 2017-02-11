Jenelle Evans is engaged to David Eason, the father of her newborn third child

Tiffany Taylor is a host, writer and producer living in Los Angeles. You can also catch her working as a host for ClevverTV. Previously, Tiffany worked as a reporter for AOL's Cambio.com. She graduated from the University of Southern Cal...

Jenelle Evans has had a lot of exciting news to share over the past few weeks. She recently gave birth to her third child on Jan. 24. Now, the Teen Mom 2 star has just shared that she's engaged to David Eason, the father of her newborn baby, just in time for Valentine's Day.

Evans posted a photo on Saturday, Feb. 11 showing off her ring while her new fiancé held a bouquet of red roses and kissed her on the cheek. She captioned the picture, "We've decided on forever! #PerfectTiming @easondavid88."

A photo posted by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Feb 11, 2017 at 1:02pm PST

Eason also shared a photo on Instagram announcing the couple's engagement. He posted a picture of Evans holding the bouquet of flowers while wearing her new ring with the caption, "I want to make a lifetime full of memories with you babe!"

A photo posted by David Eason (@easondavid88) on Feb 11, 2017 at 4:34pm PST

Evans and Eason have both been sharing many photos on Instagram since the birth of their third child, Ensley Jolie. Evans' first Instagram photo with Ensley featured the new mom of three, Ensley and Eason all in the hospital bed together.

A photo posted by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jan 24, 2017 at 9:10am PST

Before announcing her engagement, Evans also shared pictures from a photoshoot she and Eason did with their new daughter. The pair seem overjoyed amidst the arrival of their first child together.

A photo posted by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Feb 8, 2017 at 8:01am PST

Evans has two other children from previous relationships. She has a 7-year-old son Jace, with ex Andrew Lewis, and a 2-year-old son Kaiser, with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith. Eason also has a daughter from a previous relationship named Maryssa.

