Jenelle Evans is engaged to David Eason, the father of her newborn third child

Jenelle Evans has had a lot of exciting news to share over the past few weeks. She recently gave birth to her third child on Jan. 24. Now, the Teen Mom 2 star has just shared that she's engaged to David Eason, the father of her newborn baby, just in time for Valentine's Day.
Evans posted a photo on Saturday, Feb. 11 showing off her ring while her new fiancé held a bouquet of red roses and kissed her on the cheek. She captioned the picture, "We've decided on forever! #PerfectTiming @easondavid88."
Eason also shared a photo on Instagram announcing the couple's engagement. He posted a picture of Evans holding the bouquet of flowers while wearing her new ring with the caption, "I want to make a lifetime full of memories with you babe!"
Evans and Eason have both been sharing many photos on Instagram since the birth of their third child, Ensley Jolie. Evans' first Instagram photo with Ensley featured the new mom of three, Ensley and Eason all in the hospital bed together.
Before announcing her engagement, Evans also shared pictures from a photoshoot she and Eason did with their new daughter. The pair seem overjoyed amidst the arrival of their first child together.
Evans has two other children from previous relationships. She has a 7-year-old son Jace, with ex Andrew Lewis, and a 2-year-old son Kaiser, with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith. Eason also has a daughter from a previous relationship named Maryssa.
