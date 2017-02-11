 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Teen Mom 2 Star Jenelle Evans Gets Engaged Just in Time for Valentine's Day

Tiffany Taylor

by

Tiffany Taylor is a host, writer and producer living in Los Angeles. You can also catch her working as a host for ClevverTV. Previously, Tiffany worked as a reporter for AOL's Cambio.com. She graduated from the University of Southern Cal...

View Profile
Image: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com
Print

Jenelle Evans is engaged to David Eason, the father of her newborn third child

Jenelle Evans has had a lot of exciting news to share over the past few weeks. She recently gave birth to her third child on Jan. 24. Now, the Teen Mom 2 star has just shared that she's engaged to David Eason, the father of her newborn baby, just in time for Valentine's Day.

Evans posted a photo on Saturday, Feb. 11 showing off her ring while her new fiancé held a bouquet of red roses and kissed her on the cheek. She captioned the picture, "We've decided on forever! #PerfectTiming @easondavid88."

A photo posted by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on

More: Teen Mom Jenelle Evans just had a baby and is on social media already

Eason also shared a photo on Instagram announcing the couple's engagement. He posted a picture of Evans holding the bouquet of flowers while wearing her new ring with the caption, "I want to make a lifetime full of memories with you babe!"

A photo posted by David Eason (@easondavid88) on

More: Farrah Abraham reveals why she's proud of fellow Teen Mom Jenelle Evans

Evans and Eason have both been sharing many photos on Instagram since the birth of their third child, Ensley Jolie. Evans' first Instagram photo with Ensley featured the new mom of three, Ensley and Eason all in the hospital bed together.

A photo posted by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on

More: Teen Mom Jenelle Evans just became my body-positive role model

Before announcing her engagement, Evans also shared pictures from a photoshoot she and Eason did with their new daughter. The pair seem overjoyed amidst the arrival of their first child together.

Evans has two other children from previous relationships. She has a 7-year-old son Jace, with ex Andrew Lewis, and a 2-year-old son Kaiser, with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith. Eason also has a daughter from a previous relationship named Maryssa.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Jenelle Evans is engaged to David Eason, the father of her newborn third child
Image: WENN
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
Jennifer Aniston Quotes That Prove She'll Do Whatever the Hell She Wants
2017 Grammys Performers: Get Ready for Some of the Most Insane Collaborations
Girls Is (Almost) Over but These Quotes Will Live On
28 Movies That Make You Ugly Cry, Every Time
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. What Kim Kardashian & Chrissy Teigen's Book Club Will (Probably) Look Like
  2. Do High-Tech Baby Monitors Do More Harm Than Good?
  3. Never Wait in Line at a Restaurant Again Thanks to Google Maps
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!