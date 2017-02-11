Joy-Anna Duggar's new internship suggests she wants to break the Duggar mold

Tiffany Taylor is a host, writer and producer living in Los Angeles. You can also catch her working as a host for ClevverTV. Previously, Tiffany worked as a reporter for AOL's Cambio.com. She graduated from the University of Southern Cal...

Female members of the Duggar clan typically don't work. However, 19-year-old Joy-Anna Duggar is already proving she's an exception to the rule. She's currently interning at the Arkansas House of Representatives in Little Rock, Ark. alongside her 18-year-old brother, Jedidiah Duggar. You go, girl!

While Duggar females typically don't have careers, a popular Duggar fan blog was quick to point out that the family has deep roots in politics. Jim Bob Duggar served two terms as a member of the Arkansas House of Representatives following the 1997 election. They family has also spoken out in support of multiple political candidates over the years.

Joy-Anna recently made headlines for her courtship with Austin Forsyth that she announced back in November, as rumors have circulated that the pair are not adhering to the strict courtship rules the Duggars' are known for following.

An unnamed source told Radar Online, "Jim Bob and Michelle can preach all they want about their children’s chastity, but the plain fact is that their kids are like anyone else's; when they get to their late teens, their hormones are raging. Joy-Anna is no different, and she and Austin went way past the hand-holding stage a long time ago — and it led to them getting the fright of their young lives."

The source even claimed Joy-Anna and Forsyth had a pregnancy scare. Despite the rumors, the couple insist they are following the courtship rules.

Joy-Anna opened up to People magazine about the pair's relationship, saying, "We've gotten to experience so much already in our relationship. Lots of church ministries, road trips, hiking, hunting and remodeling houses together."

The couple grew up together and have known each other 15 years. When asked if she thinks they'll walk down the aisle soon, Joy-Anna told the magazine, "I'm not sure when the next step will come. You would have to ask Austin what he's thinking and my dad, but I'm excited to see what God has in store for us in the next year."

