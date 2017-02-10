Ed Sheeran, the worst bestie ever, just betrayed Taylor Swift's secrets

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

In today's digital age, it's hardly even surprising anymore when people hack celebs and their personal information leaks. Taylor Swift, however, has been remarkably immune to all of that, and since she's the reigning queen of carefully curating a PR-approved image at all times, it's hardly surprising that she's the one celeb who always seems to escape having any of her songs leak. Still, that doesn't mean we're not curious about how she does it.

Enter Ed Sheeran, and bless him for being one of Swift's besties — and taking advantage of that fact by sharing her secrets so we can finally know.

The biggest secret to Swift's success, he says? Keeping her songs out of the cloud.

"She would never send new songs, no," Sheeran said. "I hear them but it has to be with her."

And if Swift needs someone to hear a song and they can't get to her, she actually hires someone to personally transport a locked briefcase containing a device to that person so they can listen to her new music.

"I remember when I did a song with her for her album, I was in San Francisco, and they sent someone with a locked briefcase with an iPad and one song on it, and they flew to San Francisco, and played the song I've done with her," Sheeran said. "And they asked if I like it and I was like, 'Yeah,' and then they took it back, that's how I hear it."

That sounds like maybe a little extreme, but if it's working, power to her.

