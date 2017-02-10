 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Christina El Moussa's Takes Selfie, Gets Accused Of Not Living Her Best Life

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

View Profile
Image: Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Print

Fans are convinced Christina El Moussa's suffering from a bad case of 'sad eyes'

Y'all, can Christina El Moussa live her life?

More: Finally, Photos of Christina El Moussa and Her Boyfriend Gary Anderson

The Flip or Flop star, amid her controversial divorce from her husband, Tarek El Moussa, posted a selfie to Instagram on Thursday. Just a selfie, with a pretty Snapchat filter. She captioned it "#thursdayvibes." We all feel that.

#thursdayvibes

A photo posted by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on

Except her followers went in. Pretty much immediately, the comment section was filled with concerned fans telling her all about how sad she looks and giving unsolicited advice like whoa about what El Moussa, a total stranger they see on TV and the internet, should do to become happier.

More: Christina El Moussa is Low-Key Commenting on her Divorce on Instagram

"It's not late to FIX your marriage! It wasn't a flop, it just needs some rehab! Trust me, you two have 2 beautiful reasons to keep trying!!" one wrote. Another chimed in, "Would like to see you rehab your marriage. I think there is hope. Keep fighting the good fight." Another one went so far as to tell El Moussa to stop dating her current boyfriend: "You look so sad. I would love to see you and Tarek work things out. You had so much chemistry on the show. But you can't date other people and work things out."

The arrogance of these people, though. El Moussa is a grown-ass woman — and a super successful one, at that — and she deserves to make her decisions about her life without the unsolicited advice of a bunch or strangers.

Or people like some guy named Matthew, who went the total creeper route and commented, "Beautiful beautiful Christina with sad eyes... cheer up I wish I kiss all your troubles away."

Seriously people? Stop. Just stop.

More: Christina El Moussa Will Play Nice with Tarek on Air Because She Has an End Goal

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Fans are convinced Christina El Moussa's suffering from a bad case of 'sad eyes'
Image: FayesVision/WENN.com
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
Girls Is (Almost) Over but These Quotes Will Live On
28 Movies That Make You Ugly Cry, Every Time
11 Times 'The Simpsons' Predicted the Future and Freaked Us All Out
'Survivor: Game Changers' Cast Announced, but Are They All Really Game-Changers?
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. What Kim Kardashian & Chrissy Teigen's Book Club Will (Probably) Look Like
  2. Do High-Tech Baby Monitors Do More Harm Than Good?
  3. Never Wait in Line at a Restaurant Again Thanks to Google Maps
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!