Fans are convinced Christina El Moussa's suffering from a bad case of 'sad eyes'

Image: Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Y'all, can Christina El Moussa live her life?

The Flip or Flop star, amid her controversial divorce from her husband, Tarek El Moussa, posted a selfie to Instagram on Thursday. Just a selfie, with a pretty Snapchat filter. She captioned it "#thursdayvibes." We all feel that.

#thursdayvibes A photo posted by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Feb 9, 2017 at 8:10am PST

Except her followers went in. Pretty much immediately, the comment section was filled with concerned fans telling her all about how sad she looks and giving unsolicited advice like whoa about what El Moussa, a total stranger they see on TV and the internet, should do to become happier.

"It's not late to FIX your marriage! It wasn't a flop, it just needs some rehab! Trust me, you two have 2 beautiful reasons to keep trying!!" one wrote. Another chimed in, "Would like to see you rehab your marriage. I think there is hope. Keep fighting the good fight." Another one went so far as to tell El Moussa to stop dating her current boyfriend: "You look so sad. I would love to see you and Tarek work things out. You had so much chemistry on the show. But you can't date other people and work things out."

The arrogance of these people, though. El Moussa is a grown-ass woman — and a super successful one, at that — and she deserves to make her decisions about her life without the unsolicited advice of a bunch or strangers.

Or people like some guy named Matthew, who went the total creeper route and commented, "Beautiful beautiful Christina with sad eyes... cheer up I wish I kiss all your troubles away."

Seriously people? Stop. Just stop.

