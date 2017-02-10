 
GH Star Kirsten Storm Is Feeling the Heat from Fans over Her Appearance

Kristyn Burtt

by

Image: FayesVision/WENN
General Hospital fans are going nuts over Kirsten Storms' appearance, saying she's 'too skinny'

It isn’t easy being in the public eye, especially when you are going through personal issues. It seems that General Hospital star Kirsten Storms might be under stress and fans aren’t letting her off the hook.

More: TV Legend Barbara Tarbuck Dies at Age 74

Storms’ recent appearance on the ABC soap has drawn a lot of concern from viewers who think she looks gaunt and unhealthy. From Facebook to Twitter, fans have criticized everything from her hair and makeup to her weight. It can’t be easy having to read the negative comments.

It’s no secret that Storms had a tough year in 2016. She divorced her husband and former co-star Brandon Barash after almost three years of marriage. The split is amicable and they often share photos on social media of their co-parenting adventures with daughter Harper Rose, 3.

Storms also took a leave of absence from GH last May after suffering from a stress acne breakout. She was open with her fans about her emotional state at the time.

More: Natalia Livingston Reveals How General Hospital Handled Her TV Rape Scene

"My dr's say my breakouts are due to stress, but shouldn't take too long to get under control (I can say that I'm on the better end of it now),” she wrote on Twitter. “However, it was becoming too difficult for GH to cover up. And we all know in this biz appearance is important.”

Molly Burnett replaced Storms briefly until she was ready to return. This is the second leave of absence she has taken. She was diagnosed with endometriosis in 2011 and took close to a year to heal. Former Days of Our Lives star Jen Lilley took her place in the interim.

More: Former Y&R Star Michael Muhney Comes Clean About That Sexual Harassment Rumor

For now, Storms has remained silent on the topic of her health. She has not responded to any tweets from fans either.

Whatever Storms is going through, it is her business and she can choose to speak up and share her story when she’s ready. In the meantime, GH fans should be supportive of her. She’s doing her best with her ex-husband to create a loving environment for their daughter.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Image: ABC/Rick Rowell
