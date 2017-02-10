General Hospital fans are going nuts over Kirsten Storms' appearance, saying she's 'too skinny'

Kristyn Burtt is an LA-based entertainment reporter who has covered everything from 'Dancing With the Stars' to the Oscars. If she’s not on the red carpet, she’s at home in yoga pants watching Netflix and eating potato chips.

It isn’t easy being in the public eye, especially when you are going through personal issues. It seems that General Hospital star Kirsten Storms might be under stress and fans aren’t letting her off the hook.

Storms’ recent appearance on the ABC soap has drawn a lot of concern from viewers who think she looks gaunt and unhealthy. From Facebook to Twitter, fans have criticized everything from her hair and makeup to her weight. It can’t be easy having to read the negative comments.

@teenystweeting @BrandonBarash Your so beautiful. .... but you new hair do. Is not for you — Nancy lamb (@Nancyla94224770) February 10, 2017

@teenystweeting My girl and I have been worried about you. You look sickly on the show. Genuine concern. — DrStrangelovecraft (@drstrnglvcrft) February 10, 2017

Kirsten Storms looks unwell; her skin looks grey; her hair looks dry; she is very thin. Doesn't look healthy. — Arlene B. Heed (@ArleneBHeed) February 10, 2017

@teenystweeting you really rocked on GH today. You are so beautiful-pls tell ur makeup artist to put all the make up on someone who needs it — Barbara Tener (@BT10R) February 10, 2017

It’s no secret that Storms had a tough year in 2016. She divorced her husband and former co-star Brandon Barash after almost three years of marriage. The split is amicable and they often share photos on social media of their co-parenting adventures with daughter Harper Rose, 3.

Storms also took a leave of absence from GH last May after suffering from a stress acne breakout. She was open with her fans about her emotional state at the time.

"My dr's say my breakouts are due to stress, but shouldn't take too long to get under control (I can say that I'm on the better end of it now),” she wrote on Twitter. “However, it was becoming too difficult for GH to cover up. And we all know in this biz appearance is important.”

Molly Burnett replaced Storms briefly until she was ready to return. This is the second leave of absence she has taken. She was diagnosed with endometriosis in 2011 and took close to a year to heal. Former Days of Our Lives star Jen Lilley took her place in the interim.

For now, Storms has remained silent on the topic of her health. She has not responded to any tweets from fans either.

Whatever Storms is going through, it is her business and she can choose to speak up and share her story when she’s ready. In the meantime, GH fans should be supportive of her. She’s doing her best with her ex-husband to create a loving environment for their daughter.

