/

People Think Canceling Their Netflix Accounts Will #MakeNetflixGreatAgain

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Adam Rose/Netflix
The trailer for Netflix's Dear White People has subscribers taking drastic action, risking never Netflix & chilling ever again

Remember how liberals are politically correct snowflakes who get offended by everything?

Remember how also conservatives get offended by shit like people saying "happy holidays" instead of "Merry Christmas," or Starbucks giving them a solid red cup (still don't understand that one, TBH), and now, Netflix making a TV show about black people. Really.

Netflix has set a date for its series Dear White People to premiere, and people who have some weird internalized issue with seeing dark skin on TV are predictably freaking the fuck out about it. Some of them are going so far as to delete their Netflix accounts because somehow they've gotten it in their heads that the show is going to "promote white genocide."

The synopsis is literally this: "Based on the acclaimed indie film, the series satirises “post-racial” America as students of color navigate a predominantly white Ivy League college," which sounds exactly zero percent like genocide. In case you need to see for yourself, here's the trailer. Believe it or not, not a single white person is harmed.

Really, the sheer disconnect from reality makes me wonder if this is legitimate or if that guy is just a master at trolling all of us. Regardless, one of those liberal snowflakes got revenge.

This about sums it up:

Dear White People hits Netflix on April 28, for those of you who aren't offended by the mere presence of black people.

Image: The CW
