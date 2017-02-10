 
It's Time to Make That Rosie O'Donnell Rumor a Reality

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: J. Kempin/Getty Images
Can't picture Rosie O'Donnell as Steve Bannon? Just look at O'Donnell's Twitter pic

Rosie O'Donnell and Saturday Night Live have one really big thing in common: President Donald Trump really, really hates them both.

While SNL has been the subject of more than a few of Trump's late-night Twitter rants, POTUS has insulted O'Donnell during speeches and appearances, usually focusing on her looks and weight. During the first presidential debate, when host Megyn Kelly pointed out that Trump had referred to women he didn't like as "fat pigs, dogs, slobs and disgusting animals," Trump quipped, "Only Rosie O'Donnell," and then continued on to become the president (sigh).

O'Donnell, however, has stood her ground. And now, she's found a new way to get under his skin: by playing White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon on SNL. Seriously, how soon can it happen?

To prove that she'd be perfect for the role, O'Donnell mashed hers and Bannon's faces together and made the resulting photo her Twitter avatar. Honestly, it's perfect.

Can't picture Rosie O'Donnell as Steve Bannon? Just look at O'Donnell's Twitter pic
Image: Rosie O'Donnell/Twitter

This follows Melissa McCarthy's debut as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on SNL, and while Trump didn't publicly comment on that episode, people close to him said he was annoyed that one of his advisors was played by a woman, saying it made his staff look "weak." Soon after, O'Donnell tweeted that she'd happily take on the role of Bannon.

SNL, you're seeing this, right?

Can't picture Rosie O'Donnell as Steve Bannon? Just look at O'Donnell's Twitter pic
Image: Rosie O'Donnell/Instagram
