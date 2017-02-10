Katy Perry's new lyrics video has viewers comparing Donald Trump to the hamster, but I don't see it that way

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Apega/WENN.com

For anyone who was hoping to stay living in a bubble for the next four years, ignoring the pretty depressing state of American politics, Katy Perry has a strong message.

Her new song, "Chained to the Rhythm," dropped last night, and just to make sure no one missed the message, she also released its music video, complete with lyrics onscreen. The song — which will stick in your head like glue, trust — was co-written by Sia and Skip Marley, who is also featured. And it is not shy about getting political, even though the video doesn't look all that polarizing, because it just shows a hamster watching TV and eating tiny hamster meals.

But the lyrics tell a totally different story. "So comfortable, we’re living in a bubble, bubble / So comfortable, we cannot see the trouble, trouble," is one refrain that keep repeating throughout the song, along with "Are we crazy, living our lives through a lens? / Trapped in our white picket fence, like ornaments," and the lines that call out the politically disengaged who have been (at least partially) blamed for Donald Trump's ability to rise to power: "So put your rose-colored glasses on / And party on / Turn it up, it’s your favorite song / Dance, dance, dance to the distortion / Come on, turn it up, keep it on repeat / Stumbling around like a wasted zombie."

When Marley comes into the song, his lyrics revolve around the resistance movement that has been rising up since the election in events like the Women's March.

"It is my desire / Break down the walls to connect, inspire / Ay, up in your high place, liars / Time is ticking for the empire / The truth they feed is feeble / As so many times before / They greed over the people / They stumbling and fumbling / And we're about to riot / They woke up, they woke up the lions," he says.

There's also some cool symbolism in the video; even though the concept of a hamster eating tiny meals seems pretty innocuous, as one viewer pointed out, the color finishing on the video is very similar to colors that Hillary Clinton wore as she rose to political prowess as First Lady in the '90s.

Hillary Clinton addressing crowds at the Fourth Women’s Conference in Beijing, China, 1995. https://t.co/sD6nG3flcU pic.twitter.com/0HvZkJMxdV — AnOtherMagazine (@AnOtherMagazine) November 7, 2016

Considering how hard Perry campaigned for Clinton before the election, that nod to the former Secretary of State doesn't seem accidental.

Then there's the hamster himself (his name is Mr. Parsons, by the way). He's clearly representative of those politically disengaged non-voters Perry is singing directly to — his only roll in the video is to stuff his tiny hamster face with tiny hamster food and watch another hamster run on a wheel on TV. The only thing he's engaged with is the pointless repetition on the screen, and it's a pretty powerful image, considering it's a video of a hamster.

Of course, with a video as subtly political as this one, not everyone is stoked about the message.

Dear @katyperry - you're not Che Guevara. You're not an "activist". You're avariciously exploiting anti-Trump hysteria for cash. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) February 10, 2017

Perry is expected to perform "Chained to the Rhythm" at the Grammys on Sunday.

