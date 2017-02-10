Who knew that Khloe Kardashian would celebrate her newfound singledom in the sweetest, shadiest way?

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

After (probably) the longest time in recorded human history, a celebrity divorce has been finalized. That divorce? Khloé Kardashian's divorce from Lamar Odom. Kardashian celebrated the divorce and name change — she's officially just a Kardashian again — with a rather cheeky cake. Who knew celebrating could be so delightfully shady?

In a series of Snapchats posted to big sis Kim Kardashian's Snapchat account, it was revealed that Kardashian was celebrating her newly single and super-official status with cake. But not just any cake. Oh, you thought this was going to be a normal Costco sheet cake with "Congrats" scrawled across it? No way, pal. This cake was bought courtesy of Kardashian's assistants and it was meant to look like her driver's license — with some fun details thrown in there.

Apart from "Happy Name Change!" written at the bottom of the cake, the top of the cake featured some funny new things. There was, of course, Kardashian's name signed below a very fierce picture of her. The name "Odom" was nowhere to be found on this bad boy.

But even better, under the listing for "Weight," her assistants must have specified that they cake decorators write "Skinny Bitch" on there. This is probably a reference to Kardashian's major physical transformation over the last year or so, where she's regularly documented her fitness journey. Pretty "klassy," right?

The cake (or is it "kake"? Send help, I have a problem) is a half-shady, half-savage and totally low-key dig at Odom, who has kept Kardashian on the hook for years. Their divorce proceedings began in December 2013, but the process went in fits and starts (as documented on Keeping Up With The Kardashians) as Kardashian became enmeshed in Odom's drug addiction and recovery journey.

Now, it would appear the Kardashian has truly washed that man right out of her hair and she gives zero cares about that past. Get your best life, girl.

