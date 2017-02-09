If Donald Trump can win the presidency, the Duggars can get involved in politics again

Image: TLC

The Duggars and Donald Trump have a scary amount in common, and not in a good way.

Think about it.

They're both reality stars

Trump started his career in the spotlight thanks to the Miss Universe pageant and Celebrity Apprentice.

The Duggars, of course, had their TLC show 19 Kids and Counting to launch them to reality star fame.

They're both extremists

The Duggars are staunchly conservative, religious extremists believing all intimacy should wait until marriage, marriage is between a man and a woman alone and a marriage should produce as many children as possible. Hence why they popped out 19 kids.

Trump wasn't seen as socially conservative in the past, but he upped his extremist game when he ran in the 2016 election as a republican. Since his inauguration, he has adopted a pro-life stance, as Neil Gorsuch's nomination proves.

They both feel the need to involve themselves in politics

Though both the Duggars and Trump are known more for their wild antics on television, both have felt the need to involve themselves in politics. Obviously, Trump did so on a way larger scale but Jim Bob Duggar served in the Arkansas House of Representatives, and the kids are also involving themselves. The family announced Joy-Anna and Jed Duggar are interning in Little Rock in political sectors.

They both had sexual assault scandals

Need I say more? OK, I will, because it still blows my mind.

Donald Trump made it big with those comments about grabbing women's pussies while Josh Duggar admitted he sexually assaulted five young women, including his sisters. What is this world?!

They are both pro-life

I'm not really sure where Trump stood before he decided to run as a republican for president, but it's clear where he stands now.

The Duggars have absolutely never flip-flopped on this issue. #NBCA (aka. No birth control allowed)

They both have large families

Trump has five children and five grandchildren. While that may not seem to compare to the Duggars who have 19 children and more grandchildren by the day, it is a lot when you think the national average is just over two.

The big issue I think we're seeing with both of these families is that extremes are being portrayed as the norm. Most of us don't live reality star lives, and our political feelings settle somewhere in the middle. Families like the Trumps and Duggars don't represent the majority of American, yet, here we are in the current political climate. Hopefully in the next two years, we'll find that happy balance once again.

