Khloé Kardashian already has her eyes on the marriage prize

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have only been dating for five months, but they aren't wasting any time getting serious.

According to a new article from Us Weekly, the two have already seriously discussed marriage.

Not to be the one talking about a biological clock here, but I wouldn't be surprised if the rumors are true if Kardashian wants to start a family. Yes, she's only 32 but Kourtney and Kim both already have kids and families of their own so it would make sense that Khloé is looking for the same.

An unnamed source Us Weekly described as a "pal" of the couple told the mag, "Tristan is unbelievably good to her. Khloé didn’t think she was ever going to have again after Lamar."

Even Kardashian herself has been vocal about wanting to marry Thompson.

"I think that’s why we are in relationships — to find the one," Kardashian said on a recent appearance on Extra.

While I do hope Kardashian finds her life partner in Thompson, since she's clearly searching, her family's tendency to rush to the alter clearly doesn't have a good track record.

Kardashian and her ex-husband Lamar Odom got married just a month after meeting back in 2009. Kim got engaged to Kris Humphries after only seven months of dating. And Kourtney never made it down the aisle because she and Scott Disick have had so many back and forth issues over the years.

All in all, it's not a very good track record.

Third time seemed to be the charm for Kim, though, so maybe Khloé Kardashian has learned from her family's mistakes?

