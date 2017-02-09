 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Will Khloé Kardashian Get Engaged in 2017?

Jessica Hickam

by

Image: C.Smith/WENN.com
Print

Khloé Kardashian already has her eyes on the marriage prize

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have only been dating for five months, but they aren't wasting any time getting serious.

More: Kim Kardashian West Isn't Taking Chances With Security on Her First Public Appearance

According to a new article from Us Weekly, the two have already seriously discussed marriage.

Not to be the one talking about a biological clock here, but I wouldn't be surprised if the rumors are true if Kardashian wants to start a family. Yes, she's only 32 but Kourtney and Kim both already have kids and families of their own so it would make sense that Khloé is looking for the same.

An unnamed source Us Weekly described as a "pal" of the couple told the mag, "Tristan is unbelievably good to her. Khloé didn’t think she was ever going to have again after Lamar."

Even Kardashian herself has been vocal about wanting to marry Thompson.

"I think that’s why we are in relationships — to find the one," Kardashian said on a recent appearance on Extra.

More: Lamar Odom's Rehab Reality Show Is a Terrible Idea

While I do hope Kardashian finds her life partner in Thompson, since she's clearly searching, her family's tendency to rush to the alter clearly doesn't have a good track record.

Kardashian and her ex-husband Lamar Odom got married just a month after meeting back in 2009. Kim got engaged to Kris Humphries after only seven months of dating. And Kourtney never made it down the aisle because she and Scott Disick have had so many back and forth issues over the years.

All in all, it's not a very good track record.

Third time seemed to be the charm for Kim, though, so maybe Khloé Kardashian has learned from her family's mistakes?

More: Khloé Kardashian Says Kim's Robbery Served as a Major Wakeup for the Family

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Khloé Kardashian already has her eyes on the marriage prize
Image: WENN
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
Girls Is (Almost) Over but These Quotes Will Live On
28 Movies That Make You Ugly Cry, Every Time
11 Times 'The Simpsons' Predicted the Future and Freaked Us All Out
'Survivor: Game Changers' Cast Announced, but Are They All Really Game-Changers?
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. What Kim Kardashian & Chrissy Teigen's Book Club Will (Probably) Look Like
  2. Do High-Tech Baby Monitors Do More Harm Than Good?
  3. Never Wait in Line at a Restaurant Again Thanks to Google Maps
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!