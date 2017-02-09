 
Nick Cannon is Getting All Up in Mariah Carey's Relationship Business

Jessica Hickam

by

Image: FayesVision/WENN.com
Nick Cannon outs Mariah Carey's romance with Bryan Tanaka as fake

Wait... you're telling me reality TV isn't actually reality? Say it ain't so!

I kid, I kid.

All joking aside, is anyone really all that surprised that Mariah Carey's romance with Bryan Tanaka is fake?

More: Mariah Carey Takes Jab at James Packer in Her New Song

Nick Cannon outted the relationship as a made-for-TV romance after Carey's heart was broken by her billionaire ex-fiancé James Packer.

"First of all, I think the whole reality show is fake. I’m a producer, so I know how [it works]. Like, you can’t have a well-lit private conversation. Like, that shit doesn’t happen," Cannon said. "I don’t buy none of that shit."

Here's the thing, though: The girl clearly needed a rebound. Let Mariah have her rebound, Nick Cannon. It doesn't ultimately matter if the relationship is fake. Why do you have to rag on her?

She already got outted for lip-syncing at the New Year's Eve show, it seems kind of unnecessary for Cannon to kick his ex-wife while she's down.

More: Scientology May Be the Real Culprit Behind Mariah Carey and James Packer's Breakup

Does this mean the days of Carey and Cannon playing nice are over? Since their divorce was finalized last November, they have maintained a healthy, co-parenting vibe. They spend holidays together, they supported their kids together, and they seemed to have a mutual respect for one another. Cannon even said the two still talk every day.

Maybe Carey respects his honesty? Because his comments about her relationship were harsh.

"I don’t even get into it. It feels like they wrote the story," Cannon told Howard Stern. "That shit is like a soap opera."

He added, "This is the world that we’re in, but when you start trying to pull a fast one on people, that shit is silly."

Something tells me the conversation between Carey and Cannon today is going to go a lot differently than normal.

More: You Can Disagree but Mariah Carey Is a Goddamn Hero

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Image: Nick Cannon/Instagram
