Alexa Ray Joel is Hollywood royalty, but she's got enough talent to make a name for herself

Sarah grew up in Monterey, CA and now lives in Los Angeles. When she's not writing, you can find her enjoying a good book, fine wine, sunflowers and long walks on the beach.

Image: Andrew H. Walker/Staff/Getty Images

Print

You've probably caught wind of Alexa Ray Joel's crazy-beautiful spread in the Sport's Illustrated's 2017 Swimsuit Issue, but this girl didn't just drop from the sky and straight into SI.

A photo posted by Alexa Ray Joel (@alexarayjoel) on Feb 6, 2017 at 9:56pm PST

Joel has been kicking around the public eye pretty much since she was born, though she isn't quite a household name — yet. But considering how talented she is, she's definitely destined for greatness. We took a quick look around her Instagram page and were like, "Damn, this girl is cool." Here's a little about her — and trust us, once you get to know her, she's the kinda girl you wish was your best friend.

1. She's got good genes

Image: IZZY/WENN

Well, duh. When your mom is Christie Brinkley, you and your siblings are bound to be gorgeous. But, seriously, just look at Joel and her family. Just look at them.

A photo posted by Alexa Ray Joel (@alexarayjoel) on Feb 6, 2017 at 8:27pm PST

More: Are We Done Comparing Christie Brinkley to Her Daughter Yet?

2. She can sang

Remember those genes we were just talking about? Joel is double dipping. She's got the knock-out looks genes from her mom, and the musical savant genes from her dad, Billy Joel.

3. She got bullied online for her looks

A photo posted by Alexa Ray Joel (@alexarayjoel) on Jan 26, 2017 at 2:16pm PST

It's hard to believe anyone could ever say anything bad about Joel's appearance or talent, but in 2013 Brinkley admitted in an interview that she had to defend her daughter against online trolls.

"They would be like, she looks like the father, she sounds like the mother. This isn't gonna work out," Brinkley told Anderson Cooper. "It was cruel. In writing. First of all, I think my ex-husband and my daughter were both beautiful, talented, wonderful... and it really hurt to see the nasty criticism... It bothers me as a human that our society has gotten to this level."

More: 7 Bomb-Drop Revelations from Selena Gomez's Latest Interview

4. But she's taking a stand against it, too

A photo posted by Alexa Ray Joel (@alexarayjoel) on Feb 8, 2017 at 2:37pm PST

Joel recently hit back against online commenters who make ugly statements about her online like it's a sport, and stated her opinion that it's a huge problem in our society as a whole.

"I think it's important to look at how we are treating ALL of our girls in today's society, and see what we can do to build up both ourselves and others, instead of degrading, judging and comparing," she said to New Beauty magazine.

5. She's got a Manzo connection

If you're a Real Housewives of New Jersey fan, you probably recognize Joel from an episode way back in Season 3, in which she had a brief cameo in Episode 11. Joel performed her song "All I Can Do is Love" — and caught the eye of one, Albie Manzo. Mama Manzo approves.

6. She really, really loves her mama

A photo posted by Alexa Ray Joel (@alexarayjoel) on Feb 2, 2017 at 4:37pm PST

"Mom is like my little pocket of sunshine," Joel said to New Beauty of Brinkley. "I always say she’s the ‘sun to my moon.’ Mom was so unconditionally loving and encouraging about it all."

7. She's got a way with words

For to only just be near her, is to hold the sunshine in your hands. -An Ode To My Mother, By Yours Truly A photo posted by Alexa Ray Joel (@alexarayjoel) on Feb 2, 2017 at 4:16pm PST

Her dad is one of the most celebrated singer-songwriters of our time, and Joel clearly got her songwriting abilities from the piano man. But songs aren't the only pieces Joel writes. She regularly posts poems and other musings on her social media.

8. She says growing up the child of two mega-celebrities was no walk in the park

A photo posted by Alexa Ray Joel (@alexarayjoel) on Mar 2, 2016 at 2:25pm PST

It's obvious that Joel loves both of her parents dearly, but she admits it wasn't easy growing up with the attention that comes with celebrity — like all the harsh comments about her appearance we mentioned earlier.

"I was a very sensitive, painfully shy young woman and I probably wasn't ready for the limelight and I think it did hit me really hard," she said in a 2014 interview with ABC News. "But I'm really grateful for it. I think that anything you go through in life... whether it's obstacles, you learn to overcome them and it just builds character. And it also makes for really good songs."

9. Her dad is in awe of her

A photo posted by Alexa Ray Joel (@alexarayjoel) on Jun 19, 2016 at 8:50pm PDT

A photo posted by Alexa Ray Joel (@alexarayjoel) on May 9, 2016 at 4:49pm PDT

A photo posted by Alexa Ray Joel (@alexarayjoel) on Sep 27, 2015 at 8:33pm PDT

In almost every picture of Joel and her dad, he's stealing looks at her that bring a tear to your eye. You can tell he loves his little girl with all his heart.

More: Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Thinks Her Father Was Murdered

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.