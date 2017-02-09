 
We're Happy For Lady Gaga & Her New BF But, Like, What About Taylor Kinney?

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN.com
We had hopes for Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney, until now

Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney were such a sweet, perfect couple. And when they tragically broke off their engagement last summer, they promised us all that it was OK — they were still soulmates and they just needed a little break while they figured out their schedules. We knew they would get back together. We just knew it.

More: Lady Gaga Turns To Gyrotonic Workout To Soothe Chronic Muscle Pain

They lied. They're never getting back together. Our hearts are breaking. Who here feels personally victimized by Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney?

We had hopes for Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney, until now
Image: Giphy

OK, OK, we can begrudgingly try to be OK with this, because the reason they're never, ever getting back together is that Gaga has a new man in her life.

She sort of admitted it without admitting it on Thursday's episode of On Air With Ryan Seacrest. Seacrest asked if she's seeing any new men lately, and blushed super hard, which is basically an answer.

"I don’t know! You know I don’t talk about my love life, Ryan!" she said. "I’m really red. I’m really red, and it doesn’t go with my outfit."

More: People Are Actually Insane if They Think Lady Gaga Has a ‘Belly Roll’

Even without that tacit admission, we already knew Gaga was seeing someone because of all the sappy photos that got snapped of her and her agent, Christian Carino, right before her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance on Sunday. She may not be ready to tell the world all about it, but the two of them looked way too cozy to just be buds.

They do look really happy, which is helping ease the pain a little. But still, Gaga and Kinney, we were rooting for you!

We had hopes for Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney, until now
Image: Giphy

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

We had hopes for Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney, until now
Image: Getty Images
