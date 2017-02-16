Expect to see a side of Reese Witherspoon you haven't seen in years in Big Little Lies

Kristyn Burtt is an LA-based entertainment reporter who has covered everything from 'Dancing With the Stars' to the Oscars. If she’s not on the red carpet, she’s at home in yoga pants watching Netflix and eating potato chips.

Image: Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/courtesy of HBO

Sunday nights are about to get a lot more fun with HBO’s seven-episode miniseries Big Little Lies. The show, produced by Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman, gives Sex and the City fans a glimpse of what life would be like if our New York gals decided to get married and swap Manolos for carpools.

Based on the 2014 novel by Liane Moriarty, the series follows three mothers who find battle lines being drawn after an incident on the playground. Families in an upper-class community find their seemingly perfect lives unraveling to the point of murder.

The show brings back the fun Sunday night where women can get together and have a series to discuss over a vat of wine. Yes, the wine game is very strong in Big Little Lies, and it’s perfect.

Here’s what to expect in Big Little Lies:

Reese Witherspoon’s snark is back

She’s giving us the best of Elle Woods and Tracy Flick in this show. She plays Madeline Martha Mackenzie, a woman who strategizes gossip better than anyone else on the PTA. We haven’t seen this side of Witherspoon in a while, and it’s a welcome return.

We can all relate

Anyone who is female can relate to this: the gossip game. We’ve all dished it and we’ve all been victims of it. Big Little Lies tackles this topic big time, and it’s enjoyable to watch from afar — as long as it’s not about us.

Image: Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/courtesy of HBO

Nicole Kidman on TV

Kidman usually tackles Oscar-worthy scripts, so it’s tremendously fun to see her take on a role outside of her comfort zone. It’s a project she is passionate about — she’s on board as an executive producer — but we think this female-centric story also suits Kidman’s talents quite well.

Dark topics

Even though there’s a lot of comedy to be found in the story, there’s also a lot of darkness. Big Little Lies tackles murder, domestic violence and divorce — topics that no one in the perfect town of Monterey wants to talk about, even though all are happening in their community.

Image: Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/courtesy of HBO

More Laura Dern, please

Laura Dern relishes the role of Renata Klein as the privileged and antagonistic mother in the carpool lane. She’s the thorn in the side of Witherspoon’s character, and it’s delicious to watch. You don’t want to miss every dig Dern dishes out on-screen.

Women creating TV for women

Witherspoon has been at the forefront of bringing women’s stories to the big and small screens. She’s an avid reader with a prolific production company, Pacific Standard, that is optioning books for a Hollywood adaptation. If you’ve seen Wild or Gone Girl, you’ve seen a Witherspoon creation. Big Little Lies is another one of her works. So go out there and support two women — Witherspoon and Kidman — who are trying to get our voices heard in Hollywood.

Big Little Lies premieres on HBO on Sunday, Feb. 19.

