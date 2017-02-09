 
Blackish's Anthony Anderson Learned Sex Stuff From His Mom And The Internet Cannot

Image: Judy Eddy/WENN.com
Anthony Anderson actually went on TV and told a story about watching hardcore porn with his mom

Moms are seriously awesome. But let's all agree that Blackish star Anthony Anderson is a shining example of what it looks like to be too close to your mom — he revealed during an interview on Conan that his mom taught him everything he knows about going "downtown."

Image: Giphy

"I'll just cut to the chase: My mother taught me how to go downtown," Anderson said, as viewers everywhere recoiled in horror. "My mama taught me how to eat the cookie. Oral sex, Conan! Oral sex."

He continued, "I had just come home from college, and we had happened to be sitting around in the family room. Not only me, but my buddies and their girlfriends. She not only taught me and my brothers and my boys,but also the women how to do what they needed to do. My mother has a very extensive video collection, and she would put the videos on. And go into graphic detail as to what’s going on in the video."

More: Nicki Minaj is Trolling Y'all With That Pregnancy Pic

Let me get this straight. Anderson sat down with his friends and his mom, and then they all watched hard core porn together while Mama Anderson explained, in detail, to everyone, what was going on. Wut.

Even though Anderson went on to say that this experience was, for some reason, a "great time," the internet is having a really hard time handling this.

More: Camilla Luddington's Pregnancy Is Making Her an Emotional Wreck

But also, because it's the internet and it's full of weirdos, some people are actually here for it.

There's always one.

Comments
