Another Bates Family Member Is Officially Courting

Jessica Hickam

by

Image: UPtv
Will Bringing Up Bates' Tori Bates get engaged in 2017?

With 19 kids, lots of whom are coming of age, the Bates house is surprisingly quiet as of late when it comes to relationships.

Lawson is focusing on his music rather than dating. Trace is also career-minded with his horse shows. Carlin has her schooling. Josie is still a bit young to be in on the courting game. And Nathan ended his courtship with Ashley last season.

More: Screw Tinder — Let's Give Bringing Up Bates Courtships a Try

That leaves Tori, who is head over heels in love with her beau Bobby Smith.

I'm calling it now: These two will get engaged in 2017.

The rumor is the two want to wait to get engaged until Tori is done with her schooling, but they can't keep their hands off each other as it is. In a household where the expectation is that you wait until marriage to even share your first kiss, I doubt Tori and Bobby will be able to hold out much longer. The tension between these two leaves absolutely no room for the Holy Spirit.

Despite the fact that in tonight's episode Bobby only just officially asks Tori to be in a courtship with him, he already seems ready to take the next step with her.

"I think the next step is definitely a conversation with Mr. Bates," Bobby said at the end of the episode.

And even Alyssa was joking that Bobby should surprise everyone, propose on the beach and just skip the courtship phase altogether.

More: Check Out Bringing Up Bates' Whitney and Erin Bates' Post-Baby Bodies

They clearly see a future together.

The amazing thing about a courtship system, though, is that it lends itself so perfectly to building the foundations of effective communication. Now that Bobby and Tori are in a courtship, they are openly and publicly planning for a future together, which means the conversations get to be more serious while the two still get to know one another.

Bringing Up Bates was filmed a few months ago, but I took the liberty of stalking them Instagram for clues about where the couple currently stands. They left a cute message for fans on the official Bringing Up Bates Instagram.

They're still going strong. Obviously.

More: The Bates Family Motto Is One We Should All Adopt

No ring in sight yet, though, but I'm calling it now: It's coming soon.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Will Bringing Up Bates' Tori Bates get engaged in 2017?
Image: Bringing Up Bates / Facebook
