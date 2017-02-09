Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

For Girls star Jemima Kirke, the decision to divorce her husband was driven by her acting career, and the way it made her reflect on who she was and who she wanted to be.

"I got divorced, and I attribute that to acting," Kirke told Es Magazine. "And just asking myself, 'Is this really me?' So much of my life has been about reaction, just following the flow rather than making a strong choice. In acting you are always asking yourself why you do things, why you make the choices you make. Everything means something. And so then you start looking at your own life in that way. I've learnt a lot more about myself and started to figure out what I really want."

Kirke was married to former lawyer Michael Mosberg for seven years after they met (true to Kirke's character on Girls) in rehab. Now, though, Kirke is admitting that the marriage wasn't what she truly wanted, and, in pursuing her acting career instead of placating her husband, she's putting herself and her goals first. #GirlPower like whoa.

At the same time that her marriage is ending, though, so is Girls — the HBO show's final season is just about to premiere. Kirke, who actually tried to quit after the first season, admitted that the show has become a huge part of her life.

"I am not at all sentimental, and on the last day of filming, I was like, 'Oh God, do I have to hug everyone?' But after my very last scene I went back to my dressing room and I was like, 'Oh s--t, I think I'm going to cry.' Because it actually did mean something to me that it was over," she said. "My life has changed so much because of it."

