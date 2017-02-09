Did Nicki Minaj just announce that she's pregnant?

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Derrick Salters/WENN.com

Nicki Minaj may have just posted her most confusing Instagram shot of all time.

In the photo, Minaj is wearing sheer, black lingerie and resting one hand on top of her extremely pregnant belly. Like, ready-to-pop pregnant belly. It's huge.

"y'all so childish Omgskibbidybopbopghjhddfnjj - I was gonna wait to share the news but..." she wrote in the caption, along with "#ATBIMS."

Um, so, what? Let's start with the hashtag. For the uninitiated, #ATBIMS is kind of Minaj's signature hashtag. It stands for "all these bitches is my son," a line that appears in tons of Minaj's songs. But does it have a second meaning here? Is she having a baby boy? So many questions.

Also, there's the obvious, giant question here: Is she actually pregnant? She's definitely not about to give birth. This photo was taken Dec. 31 in Miami, and she has no belly at all, proving that her prego pic is definitely not real.

Image: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

But in Minaj's Instagram comments, her followers are guessing that this is her way of announcing that she is actually expecting a baby. There are some clues, for sure. For one thing, Minaj has been pretty open about her desire for a baby. "Ever since she was a little girl, she’s always dreamed of being a mother — and that’s something Nicki wants," a source told Hollywood Life in December. "She wants a baby but her hectic schedule and music hustle hasn’t allowed her to start a family."

Then, right after she and Meek Mill broke up in January, Mill posted a video to Snapchat saying his ex was pregnant.

"I ain’t tell ya’ll about her being preg… nvm lol," he wrote on the snap, which he deleted pretty much right away.

Do you think Nicki Minaj is actually pregnant?

