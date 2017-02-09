The Walking Dead returns this week, and these spoilers will get you ready to rumble

Image: Gene Page/AMC

Print

After a thousand-year hiatus — JK, it was only, like, 100 — The Walking Dead returns this Sunday, Feb. 12 with the back half of Season 7. And as if we needed any more reasons to be stoked about the return of Rick, Daryl, Michonne and the rest of our beloved zombpocalyptic heroes, the interwebz has been abuzz lately with tasty morsels about what's to come.

More: It's About to Get Real, According to The Walking Dead's New Synopsis

Suffice it to say, we're about to talk spoilers, y'all. You have officially been warned. If you don't want to hear about anything that could potentially happen in the second half of Season 7, avert your eyes.

Now that we got that out of the way, let's jump into some of the speculation currently circulating about what the near future holds for our Alexandrian friends.

1. We Get to Meet the Garbage Pail Kids

Between those weird teaser pics of random produce and the latest release featuring a decidedly motley new crew, it's no wonder The Spoiling Dead Fans says we'll soon be meeting TWD's newest faction: The Garbage Pail Kids. Since it is possible a member of this community is the mysterious boot-wearing spy creeping around as of late, it will be interesting to see how their introduction shakes out.

More: The Walking Dead's New Season 7 Teaser Photos are Weird AF

2. Dark Days are Ahead for Daryl

Just when you thought Daryl's troubles were finally behind him, Wetpaint comes along and suggests that poor Daryl isn't out of the bell jar just yet. According to the site, Daryl and Rick are going to do a little flipsy-flop when the show returns on Sunday — Rick will prove move patient and compassionate, and Daryl will venture into dark and scary territory following his torture by Negan.

3. Eugene Will Face Questionable Moral Situations

AMC actually provided us with several spoilers when they released a synopsis for 7B. In that synopsis, it says, "An Alexandrian discovers they must navigate the mysterious, confusing, and terrifying world within the Saviors' compound." Since Daryl has already been down that road and Eugene was taken hostage by Negan at the close of the first half, it's safe to say ol' mullethead is looking at some serious self-reflection.

4. King Ezekiel Makes More Than a Passing Cameo

Remember when we met King Ezekiel and his badass (CGI) tiger? If it seems like a distant blip in your memory, it's probably because we only really got one solid episode with Ezekiel. And while we wouldn't want to spend an entire episode with all of the new communities we've met lately, Ezekiel's Kingdom is one we certainly wouldn't mind seeing more of. Happily, it looks like we'll get our wish — according to Spoiler TV, episode 13 (ominously titled "Bury Me Here") features an Ezekiel-centric storyline: "Things do not go as planned when a group of Kingdommers delivers goods to the Saviors during a routine supply drop-off." Sounds like trouble! Maybe Shiva will eat someone.Kidding! Sort of.

5. Sasha Will Play a Major Role (Finally)

Although Sonequa Martin-Green is now a longtime character on the series, she's always sort of been on the fringe of the action. The poor girl has been unlucky in love, that's for sure, but other than that she has been woefully underrepresented onscreen. But things are looking up! Wetpaint contends that Sasha will play a stronger role in the war. Of course, they also say she could die at the hands of Negan, so....

6. Carole Could Die

SCREEEEEEEEEEECH. I imagine that's what sound your brain is making right now as it tries to slam on the brakes. Don't fret yet, though... I've got good news and bad news. The good news is that this is obviously still entirely speculation made by Raw Story based on Carol's noticeable absence thus far this season. The bad news is that, in the comic series, Carol basically commits suicide by letting a walker eat her neck. No bueno, I KNOW.

More: The Walking Dead's Chandler Riggs Has Totally Hinted at a Possible Exit

7. Negan Isn't Going Anywhere Yet

If you were hoping that the second half of Season 7 would lead to a major war against Negan culminating in the nefarious villain's death, well, you'll be at least partially disappointed. According to Comicbook.com, the show is right on pace to end Season 7 around the same point as issue #120 of the comic series. What happens at that point? A great battle between the Savior's and Rick's Army, so at least there's that. However, sources also speculate that — just like in the comic series — Rick ultimately decides not to kill Negan. And although Negan will be much less powerful, he'll still be a thorn in Rick's side for quite some time. Since Jeffrey Dean Morgan has already renewed his contract for Season 8, this makes sense.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below!