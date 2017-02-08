Does The Bachelor's Corinne actually have a shot at winning the final rose?

Image: ABC

Print

The Bachelor's Corinne has become, like many villains before her, simply someone amusing to watch on the show. She doesn't actually have a shot at winning... right? Right?!

According to Nick Viall himself, she absolutely does.

More: Everything Nick Viall Has Done Right and Wrong as the Bachelor

"Maybe Corinne saves the season, I don’t know," Nick said during an interview with Huffington Post. "This season has proven that anything is possible. I guess we’ll have to first see what transpires for me walking out and if I pick myself back up. I mean, I know what happens, but I can’t give it away. We’ll have to see. But I think the intensity doesn’t die down anytime soon."

Maybe Corinne's platinum vagina really is that good. Crazier things have, after all, already happened this year.