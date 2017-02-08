Full Frontal with Samantha Bee reminds us that Trump is even less popular in Scotland than he is here

Passionate about dance, Stephanie's love of reality television and celebrity entertainment began with "Dancing with the Stars" and "So You Think You Can Dance." She has since discovered the wonders of the "Real Housewives," the Kardashia...

Image: TBS

Print

It's no secret that the rest of the world is wary of President Trump; a Pew poll found that only 9 percent of Europeans had confidence in the then candidate as of June, 2016 — and their opinion is little better now that he's president.

More: Samantha Bee Finds the Silver Lining in the Immigration Fiasco

Trump is particularly unpopular in Scotland, as Full Frontal with Samantha Bee reminded viewers during an intriguing segment. His terrible reputation in Scotland began some time ago, when he went up against Michael Forbes. The local farmer famously refused to sell his property for a vast golf course the magnate had hoped to build. Trump had intended for this to be "the world's best golf course," so, of course, he wasn't pleased that somebody dared stand up to his big plans.

Image: TBS

Forbes' refusal to sell was particularly notable in light of the big money Trump was willing to offer. Had he given in, he would have received £450,000, as well as an annual £50,000. The battle between Trump and Forbes got nasty at times, with Trump comparing Forbes' land to a slum.

More: Samantha Bee Reminds Us that President Obama Wasn't Perfect

Forbes is by no means the only Scottish individual with an extreme dislike of President Trump. Tonight's exclusive segment on Full Frontal with Samantha Bee highlighted the negative opinions of numerous others, who called Trump all kinds of nasty (but at times, humorous) names.

Image: TBS

Trump's behavior rubbed Scots the wrong way so much, some have decided to rub back. One did so with a big yellow balloon, which was used to muss up Trump's hair during a visit to the Scottish parliament. The moment has since become folklore in Scotland, where residents take pride in the cheekiness of anti-Trump activists.

More: Samantha Bee Is Spot On With Her Kellyanne Conway And Cersei Lannister Comparison

To supporters, of course, it matters little what the rest of the world thinks of Trump. When presented with statistics about his unpopularity abroad, many either gleefully point out the economic issues plaguing Europe, or claim that, in light of his 'America First' approach, the opinions of Europeans matter little. Still, for those of us concerned about President Trump's many controversial executive orders, it's interesting to see that we're not alone.

What do you think of Scotland's impression of Trump? Are you concerned about his poor reputation abroad, or does it not matter in light of his 'America First' approach to international relations? Comment and share your opinion below.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.