Vogue's Attempt at Diversity Draws Major Backlash

Jessica Hickam

by

Image: Vogue
Vogue needs to go back to the drawing board after that 'diverse' cover fail

"No Norm is the New Norm," Vogue's Modern American Woman cover proclaims. But there's a big problem: Their cover absolutely doesn't represent true modern, American women.

More: Gigi Hadid Gazes Upon a Life-Size Picture of Herself Every Single Day

Vogue's definition of "The Great Beauty Shakeup," is models Gigi Hadid,Kendall Jenner, Ashley Graham, Vittoria Ceretti, Imaan Hammam, Adwoa Aboah and Liu Wen. It's almost laughable.

Sure, they've got some diversity in skin color and ethnicity — "some" being the key word — but that's where the differences pretty much stop. Even the darker skin tones of the models aren't all that dark.

Still, Vogue missed the whole point: Diversity isn't just limited to skin color.

All of the women in the picture are small, like, itty-bitty, except for Graham, who is a plus-size model but, let's be real, Graham fits in just fine among the other ladies. No one could ever call her "large" though it is suspect that she is the only model in the photo with her hand on her leg.

More: Gigi Hadid Should Have Elbowed the Guy Who Assaulted Her a Lot Harder

The models are all also about the same height. Oh, and they have a lot of the same facial features, despite their diverse backgrounds.

I'm far from the only one who noticed these discrepancies.

If this is Vogue's most diverse cover yet, they really, really need to try again.

While Vogue has yet to comment on the controversy, Yahoo! reports Graham took to Instagram saying that she chose her pose for the cover. She added, "No one told me to do anything."

More: Ashley Graham Becomes Sports Illustrated's First 'Plus-Size' Cover Girl

But Graham's pose is the least of Vogue's cover problems.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Vogue needs to go back to the drawing board after that 'diverse' cover fail
