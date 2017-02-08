Vogue needs to go back to the drawing board after that 'diverse' cover fail

Image: Vogue

"No Norm is the New Norm," Vogue's Modern American Woman cover proclaims. But there's a big problem: Their cover absolutely doesn't represent true modern, American women.

Vogue's definition of "The Great Beauty Shakeup," is models Gigi Hadid,Kendall Jenner, Ashley Graham, Vittoria Ceretti, Imaan Hammam, Adwoa Aboah and Liu Wen. It's almost laughable.

Sure, they've got some diversity in skin color and ethnicity — "some" being the key word — but that's where the differences pretty much stop. Even the darker skin tones of the models aren't all that dark.

Still, Vogue missed the whole point: Diversity isn't just limited to skin color.

All of the women in the picture are small, like, itty-bitty, except for Graham, who is a plus-size model but, let's be real, Graham fits in just fine among the other ladies. No one could ever call her "large" though it is suspect that she is the only model in the photo with her hand on her leg.

The models are all also about the same height. Oh, and they have a lot of the same facial features, despite their diverse backgrounds.

I'm far from the only one who noticed these discrepancies.

Do you think Vogue know that having one 'plus size' model on their books, when the rest are 6ft + and size 4, doesn't make them diverse? — ℬethan♕ (@bethanamyc) February 8, 2017

@voguemagazine While they may be different ethnicities, they all have the same facial features & structure so is that even real diversity? — CarrieH. (@CarrieCnh12) February 8, 2017

The public to vogue: we need diversity!!

Vogue: *gets kendall and gigi again* pic.twitter.com/sGQdpWwqz8 — |’sa-nə-tê| (@angelmuxoz) February 8, 2017

This Vogue cover..Am I the only one who thinks it's hilarious how they've used basically the same woman just slightly less white — Charlotte (@charlottewalshe) February 8, 2017

Vogue is "democratizing fashion" by not including a single woman darker than a paper bag in an "inclusive" spread. pic.twitter.com/ein18za44p — Evette Dionne (@freeblackgirl) February 8, 2017

If this is Vogue's most diverse cover yet, they really, really need to try again.

While Vogue has yet to comment on the controversy, Yahoo! reports Graham took to Instagram saying that she chose her pose for the cover. She added, "No one told me to do anything."

But Graham's pose is the least of Vogue's cover problems.

