 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Donald Trump Isn't Too Busy Being President to Slam Nordstrom

Jessica Hickam

by

Image: Joseph Marzullo/WENN.com
Print

Will Donald Trump's sway as president get Ivanka Trump's products back into Nordstrom?

Of all the Trump children. Ivanka Trump seems to be the most liberal, which is probably why I like her. She is committed to women's right and even made a point to meet with Leonardo DiCaprio about climate change ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration.

But just because her dad is president doesn't mean she gets to cheat the ways of business.

More: Donald Trump Talking About Ivanka in a sexual way is stomach-turning

Still, when Nordstrom announced they were cutting ties with Ivanka's line due to poor performance, Donald couldn't help but weight in on Twitter.

I respect the man for the fact that he cares about his daughter. A good daddy is always going to be protective so when you look at Trump's tweet from that light, it's understandable he's upset.

This is just typical Trump, though. It would take all of a broken nail for him to freak out over things on Twitter. There's a reason he's known for being trigger happy.

More: Rosie O'Donnell's Poem About Ivanka Trump is Actually Really Powerful

That being said, Nordstrom has maintained the decision had nothing to do with politics and everything to do with business, something the Trump family should, should know very well.

If anything, I would think Trump's tweet would make Nordstrom even less likely to do business with the family in the future because what company wants to have to worry about its decisions being blasted on Twitter by the president himself?

This is also a huge issue regarding conflict of interest with a president taking direct action against a company for his family's personal gain.

It's safe to say that, legally, Nordstrom has no responsibility to put Ivanka's line in their stores. If anything, Trump has just dug the line's grave.

More: Ivanka Trump Was Reportedly Verbally Attacked on a Plane

Ivanka is doing the smart thing and not commenting publicly.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Will Donald Trump's sway as president get Ivanka Trump's products back into Nordstrom?
Image: Alex Wong/Getty Images
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
Here's What We've Learned From the First Three Episodes of Girls Season 6
One Month Into 2017 and We've Already Lost 11 Celebs
The 53 Hottest Gay Guys in Hollywood
43 Celebrities Supposedly in the Illuminati
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. What Kim Kardashian & Chrissy Teigen's Book Club Will (Probably) Look Like
  2. Do High-Tech Baby Monitors Do More Harm Than Good?
  3. Never Wait in Line at a Restaurant Again Thanks to Google Maps
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!