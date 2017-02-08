Will Donald Trump's sway as president get Ivanka Trump's products back into Nordstrom?

Image: Joseph Marzullo/WENN.com

Of all the Trump children. Ivanka Trump seems to be the most liberal, which is probably why I like her. She is committed to women's right and even made a point to meet with Leonardo DiCaprio about climate change ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration.

At last week's Business Advisory Council meeting, leveling the playing field for women in the workforce was one of the key topics discussed. pic.twitter.com/2mygrK4dQv — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 7, 2017

But just because her dad is president doesn't mean she gets to cheat the ways of business.

Still, when Nordstrom announced they were cutting ties with Ivanka's line due to poor performance, Donald couldn't help but weight in on Twitter.

My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person -- always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

I respect the man for the fact that he cares about his daughter. A good daddy is always going to be protective so when you look at Trump's tweet from that light, it's understandable he's upset.

This is just typical Trump, though. It would take all of a broken nail for him to freak out over things on Twitter. There's a reason he's known for being trigger happy.

That being said, Nordstrom has maintained the decision had nothing to do with politics and everything to do with business, something the Trump family should, should know very well.

If anything, I would think Trump's tweet would make Nordstrom even less likely to do business with the family in the future because what company wants to have to worry about its decisions being blasted on Twitter by the president himself?

This is also a huge issue regarding conflict of interest with a president taking direct action against a company for his family's personal gain.

It's safe to say that, legally, Nordstrom has no responsibility to put Ivanka's line in their stores. If anything, Trump has just dug the line's grave.

Ivanka is doing the smart thing and not commenting publicly.

