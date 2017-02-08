 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Scott Disick Tried To Put a Ring On It, But Kourtney Kardashian Said No

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

View Profile
Image: DJDM/WENN.com
Print

Scott Disick couldn't win Kourtney Kardashian back, so he threw a giant tantrum

Well, we now know exactly what was up with Scott Disick's poolside party time in Florida right after his family vacay in Costa Rica: He was throwing a big ol' tantrum because he wanted Kourtney Kardashian back and she wasn't having it.

More: Kourtney Kardashian May Be Doubting Her Future With Scott Disick... Again

An insider explained to Us Weekly how the trip, which Disick had promised would be "unforgettable," went down: As soon at the E! cameras were rolling (because there's nothing suspicious about that), "Scott proposed to Kourtney," the source said. "Not with a ring. He just said, 'Let’s get married.'"

Kardashian, though, was not into it — "She told him no," the insider said, apparently because it's just too late. Kardashian wanted Disick to get his shit together years ago, but after nine years of their on-and-off roller coaster of a relationship, she's just over it. Kourtney right now, probably:

Scott Disick couldn't win Kourtney Kardashian back, so he threw a giant tantrum
Image: Giphy

More: Fans Are Genuinely Convinced Scott Disick and Khloé Kardashian Are Dating

"Scott was embarrassed, upset and angry," the source said, especially after he allegedly has spent the last couple years cleaning up his act — including spending a lengthy stint in rehab — just to win Kardashian back. So he did what any mature adult would do and decided to try really hard to ruin Kardashian's vacation, even though their kids were there. Step one: Secretly flying in another girl, and then hiding out with her in a hotel room. It pissed Kardashian off, but not for the reason he expected apparently.

"Kourtney is not upset he’s seeing other women," the source said. "She’s upset he’d disrupt the trip with the kids. If you’re dating someone important, bring her to meet the family. Don’t hide her."

After that didn't get the reaction Disick was apparently looking for, he bounced out of Costa Rica a day before the vacation was supposed to end and headed for Miami, where he was photographed all over a bunch of models.

"This is all a 'fuck you' to Kourtney," the source explained. "But she doesn’t care. She’s done with all of it."

More: Scott Disick is Trippin' If He Thinks He's Getting Kourtney K. Back

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Scott Disick couldn't win Kourtney Kardashian back, so he threw a giant tantrum
Image: Denise Truscello/WireImage
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
Here's What We've Learned From the First Three Episodes of Girls Season 6
One Month Into 2017 and We've Already Lost 11 Celebs
The 53 Hottest Gay Guys in Hollywood
43 Celebrities Supposedly in the Illuminati
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. What Kim Kardashian & Chrissy Teigen's Book Club Will (Probably) Look Like
  2. Do High-Tech Baby Monitors Do More Harm Than Good?
  3. Never Wait in Line at a Restaurant Again Thanks to Google Maps
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!