 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Utah is Responding to the Sister Wives by Trying to Make Polygamy a Felony

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

View Profile
Image: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Print

More families are getting involved in the Sister Wives' fight against Utah's polygamy ban

Just after the Sister Wives' Brown family's lawsuit seeking to legitimize plural marriage was turned down by the U.S. Supreme Court, lawmakers in their home state of Utah are seeking to make polygamy a felony offense.

More: The Sister Wives' Fight to Legalize Polygamy Just Ended

The bill classifies polygamy as a Class 3 felony, but upgrades it to a Class 2 felony if it's charged alongside other charges for offenses like child marriage, human trafficking, fraud or abuse. It has already passed through Utah's House Judiciary Committee on a 7-3 vote, and is headed to the house floor for debate. The committee hearing was tense and filled with citizens seeking to make statements about the bill, Salt Lake City's Fox affiliate reports.

"If I call them mistresses, I’m OK," Joe Darger, who has three wives, told the committee during his testimony. "But if I tell you I’m married and they are my wives, that is what we’re saying is a felony. That makes no sense."

More: Kody Brown and His Wives Are Now Exiled From Their Polygamist Church

The bill's future is in jeopardy, however, because of lawmakers who wonder if it's necessary. Polygamy is already banned under Utah's state constitution, but as the Sister Wives case gained media attention, the Utah Attorney General's Office insisted over and over that it does not prosecute polygamy alone, and polygamists are only targeted by prosecutors when they have committed other crimes related to polygamy, like fraud, abuse or child marriage. During the Judiciary Committee's meeting, Federal Solicitor Parker Douglas again told lawmakers that even if the law were to pass, it is not the state's policy to prosecute polygamy as a stand-alone crime.

Still, the bill has support from community members who once belonged to polygamist groups, including Julie Atkinson, who testified in favor of the legislation.

"Passing this law will help people go after people in these groups because there are so many abuses and so many times they hide behind freedom of religion and nothing happens," she said.

More: Why it is Significant That the Sister Wives Were at the Women's March

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

More families are getting involved in the Sister Wives' fight against Utah's polygamy ban
Image: TLC
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
Here's What We've Learned From the First Three Episodes of Girls Season 6
One Month Into 2017 and We've Already Lost 11 Celebs
The 53 Hottest Gay Guys in Hollywood
43 Celebrities Supposedly in the Illuminati
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. What Kim Kardashian & Chrissy Teigen's Book Club Will (Probably) Look Like
  2. Do High-Tech Baby Monitors Do More Harm Than Good?
  3. Never Wait in Line at a Restaurant Again Thanks to Google Maps
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!