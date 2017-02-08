Leah Remini's latest claim about Scientology is the most unbelievable — and terrifying — yet

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Leah Remini has already revealed some info about the Church of Scientology. A lifelong Scientologist who just left the church a few years ago, she's made it her life's mission to expose the organization for the widespread abuse she claims it perpetrates.

But Remini's latest claims are by far her most chilling yet.

In an interview with Joe Rogan on The Joe Rogan Experience, Remini addressed a longtime question that has revolved around Scientology: If the organization is so shady, why do actors like Tom Cruise and John Travolta stick with it for life?

According to Remini, the answer is all about the power that both actors have in the organizations. They're willing to turn a blind eye to its darker practices, she said, because of the perks they receive for being such high-ranking members. Cruise, she said, has a staff of people provided by the church who will do literally anything he asks of them. As she put it, they "believe as a Scientologist that you're working for someone who is single-handedly saving the planet... That's an abuse that's not justified."

As for Travolta? He has what the Church calls a "designation of Khakhan," which means he's one of the highest-ranking celebrities in the organization. That ranking "basically says you can kill another human being. If you're Khakhaned, you're going to look the other way."

Hold up. Is she for real on this? Rogan asked for clarification, "So, he's allowed to kill people?"

Remini responded, "Yes. It's called ethics protection. There's another policy called the responsibility of leaders, which he says that what you gotta do to protect the leader you gotta do it. If you see a body, you gotta clean it up."

A lot of what Remini has shared from inside the church has been scary, but this wins.

