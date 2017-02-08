Some of the returning players for Survivor: Game Changers simply don't make sense

With Ryan, there's never a dull moment. He's a self-described goofball with strong passions for family, traveling, scary movies and reality TV. Halloween is his favorite day of the year, and he celebrates every fall by working at one of ...

Image: CBS

Print

Here we go! Twenty returning castaways are set to dig their toes in the sand for another attempt at winning $1 million on Survivor. In its 34th edition, Survivor is twisting things up again with a "Game Changers" theme featuring a cast of former strategic, strong players.

"Let's be clear what we call a game changer," host Jeff Probst said. "My definition is people who are willing to make a move to try to change the game. We picked 20 people who love to play."

For me, that means people like winners Tony Vlachos or Sandra Diaz-Twine. Those signify true "game changers," and thankfully both of them will be on this season. Could Sandra pull off her third victory? We shall see.

More: Why Survivor's Jeff Probst is wrong about not doing an all-winner season

But when looking at the lineup, many of these contestants don't match Probst's definition at all. Some of them are questionable when it comes to being qualified as a game changer. With dozens upon dozens of previous strategic competitors worthy of retribution, we're stuck with a gaggle of forgettable, boring choices.

Let me explain.

Image: CBS

First up, there's Hali Ford. I bet you can't remember who she is without a quick Google search. Heck, you may still not recall anything about her even if you did look her up. Let me refresh your brain a bit.

She competed on Survivor: Worlds Apart (Season 30) as part of the "No Collar" tribe. The most notable thing she did the entire season was create the merged tribe's name, which just so happened to be among the worst ever -- Merica. Overall, she was the eighth person booted that season, becoming the first member of the jury. Game changer? Nope.

Then there's Brad Culpepper.

While I could see him reaching a pseudo "game changer" level for setting a precedent of burning hidden Idol clues, he also doesn't stand out much beyond that. He was the sixth person eliminated from Survivor: Blood Vs. Water (Season 27), and didn't even land on the jury.

We also have Troy "Troyzan" Robertson, who is most remembered for shouting "this is my island!" when his back was up against the wall on the lackluster Survivor: One World (Season 24).

Although I think his nickname alone makes him memorable, I don't necessarily think there's a strong argument to be made that he's a true "game changer."

The casting of Brad and Troyzan has another odd layer to it, though. I think what makes the decision to cast these men even so strange is connected to the fan vote, which determined the cast of Survivor: Cambodia — Second Chance (Season 31). If the fans didn't tally enough ballots to bring these guys back for that season, then what makes the producers at CBS think we suddenly want to watch them play again? I know I don't.

Then we have Debbie Wanner.

Memorable? Absolutely. Game changer? Forget about it. Although she stuck around Survivor: Kaoh Rong (Season 32) for quite a while, her biggest moments came from the kooky Coach-esque conversations she gushed when describing her endless list of jobs.

More: Debbie Wanner discusses Survivor bullies

Let's not forget the casting of Caleb Reynolds.

Originally a star of Big Brother, he was given his first shot at Survivor on Season 32. His strength is undeniable, but his status as a game changer simply doesn't fit. He was only in the game for nine days before a frightening medical emergency forced his evacuation from the competition. Now, please don’t get me wrong, I think Caleb is a fun player to watch with a lot of potential. But a medevac elimination that early in the competition simply doesn’t cut it as a "game changer." Sorry. It doesn't.

More: Caleb Reynolds relives his Survivor game-ending emergency

Oh, yeah. Sierra Dawn-Thomas, anybody? Exactly my point.

Many fans have also been questioning some of these so-called "game changers" on social media.

A better name for #GameChangers would be "Some Game Changers". #Survivor — Bad Monkey (@Bad__Monkey) February 8, 2017

Please explain how Brad Culpepper is a "Game Changer." Thank you. I can't think of anything he did. #Survivor @survivorcbs #RHAP — Dino Andes (@dinoandes) February 8, 2017

How can you have #SurvivorGameChangers without @parvatishallow , she is one of the shows BIGGEST game changers. I'm so upset. #survivor — Stacey Mullins (@staceymullz) February 8, 2017

My excitement for this season of #Survivor is muted because of the use of 'Game Changer' and there is no @russellhantz in sight. — Jaemeel Robinson (@thepuffytaco) February 8, 2017

Two seconds in, Jeff says "My definition of a game changer is someone WILLING to make a move". Well...I thought the opposite #Survivor — Elton Pacheco (@eltonpacheco) February 8, 2017

Sierra Thomas says she's willing and ready to do whatever it takes this time around. I'm not quite feeling it though #Survivor — Jeremiah Yap (@SoleSurvivorYap) February 8, 2017

Now that I've essentially brutally blasted the casting choices for this season, there are still a slew of strong previous players within this wild bunch who definitely deserve their designation as a "game changer." Tony Vlachos, Sandra Diaz-Twine, Aubry Bracco, Ciera Eastin, Cirie Fields, Malcolm Freberg, Jeff Varner, Ozzy Lusth, Michaela Bradshaw and James "JT" Thomas are certainly standouts among this season's biggest threats. I’m glad to see each of them back for another round, too. Don't get me wrong, I'm totally stoked to watch this season.

Who will outwit, outplay and outlast all the others to claim the $1 million prize? Survivor: Game Changers kicks off with a two-hour premiere on Wednesday, March 8. The premiere just so happens to be the series' 500th episode. Impressive.

See the full cast, and their tribal divisions below:

Mana tribe

Image: CBS

Michaela Bradshaw

Age: 25

Image: CBS

Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas

Previously played on: Season 33: Millennials vs Gen X; finished 14th

Aubry Bracco

Age: 30

Image: CBS

Hometown: Cambridge, Mass.

Previously played on: Season 32: Kaoh Rong; runner-up

Sandra Diaz-Twine

Age: 41

Image: CBS

Hometown: Fayetteville, N.C.

Previously played on: Season 7: Pearl Islands; winner

Season 20: Heroes vs. Villains; winner

Ciera Eastin

Age: 27

Image: CBS

Hometown: Salem, Ore.

Previously played on: Season 31: Second Chances; finished 10th

Season 27: Blood vs. Water; finished 5th

Malcolm Freberg

Image: CBS

Age: 29

Hometown: Hermosa Beach, Calif.

Previously played on: Season 25: Philippines; finished 4th

Season 26: Caramoan; finished 9th

Hali Ford

Age: 26

Image: CBS

Hometown: San Francisco, Calif.

Previously played on: Season 30: Worlds Apart; finished 11th

Caleb Reynolds

Age: 28

Image: CBS

Hometown: Hopkinsville, Ky.

Previously played on: Season 32: Kaoh Rong; out 4th, medically evacuated

Troyzan Robertson

Age: 54

Image: CBS

Hometown: Miami, Fla.

Previously played on: Season 24: One World; fnished 8th

Jeff Varner

Age: 50

Image: CBS

Hometown: High Point, N.C.

Previously played on: Season 2: Australia; finished 10th

Season 31: Second Chances; finished 17th

Tony Vlachos

Age: 42

Image: CBS

Hometown: Jersey City, N.J.

Previously played on: Season 28: Cagayan; winner

Nuku tribe

Image: CBS

Andrea Boehlke

Age: 27

Image: CBS

Hometown: New York, N.Y.

Previously played on: Season 22: Redemption Island; finished 5th

Season 26: Caramoan; finished 7th

Brad Culpepper

Age: 47

Image: CBS

Hometown: Tampa, Fla.

Previously played on: Season 27: Blood vs. Water; finished 15th

Sierra Dawn-Thomas

Age: 29

Image: CBS

Hometown: Roy, Utah

Previously played on: Season 30: Worlds Apart; finished 5th

Cirie Fields

Age: 45

Image: CBS

Hometown: Norwalk, Conn.

Previously played on: Season 12: Exile Island; finished 4th

Season 16: Micronesia; finished 3rd

Season 20: Heroes vs. Villains; finished 17th

Sarah Lacina

Age: 32

Image: CBS

Hometown: Marion, Iowa

Previously played on: Season 28: Cagayan; finished 11th

Oscar “Ozzy” Lusth

Age: 34

Image: CBS

Hometown: Venice, Calif.

Previously played on: Season 13: Cook Islands; runner-up

Season 16: Micronesia; finished 9th

Season 23: South Pacific, finished 4th

Zeke Smith

Age: 28

Image: CBS

Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Previously Played On: Season 33: Millennials vs Gen X; finished 9th

James “J.T” Thomas

Age: 31

Image: CBS

Hometown: Mobile, Ala.

Previously played on: Season 18: Tocantins; winner

Season 20: Heroes vs. Villains; finished 10th

Tai Trang

Age: 52

Image: CBS

Hometown: San Francisco, Calif.

Previously played on: Season 32: Kaoh Rong; second runner-up

Debbie Wanner

Age: 51

Image: CBS

Hometown: Reading, Pa.

Previously played on: Season 32: Kaoh Rong; finished 9th

Image: CBS

Which of these people is your favorite returning player? Join the conversation now by leaving a comment in the section below!