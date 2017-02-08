Tamron Hall left the Today show at a great time, apparently

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Derrick Salters/WENN.com

Print

Tamron Hall's sudden exit from the Today show may have had lucky timing.

More: Rumor Has it That Kelly Ripa Will Have Some Big On-Air Competition This Summer

With the musical chairs game happening with news hosts at all the networks right now, it's kind of hard to keep track of who's going where. But one thing we do know for sure is that Megyn Kelly, formerly of Fox News, is joining the Today show — and that her entrance resulted in Hall being unceremoniously booted from the show's lineup of hosts. She quit almost immediately after the announcement was made that she and co-host Al Roker were being removed, and she's kind of a free agent right now.

Meanwhile, Kelly Ripa has been flying solo over at Live! With Kelly ever since Michael Strahan's surprise (and sudden) decision to leave to join Good Morning America. She's been keeping a rotating cast of guest co-hosts, but hasn't settled on anyone permanent. Could this be an opportunity for Hall?

More: Tamron Hall Doesn't Want NBC's Money if She Doesn't Have Their Respect

One source (and now a lot of rumors) says yes. A witness reportedly told Page Six that he saw Hall having lunch with a couple of big names: Discovery exec Henry Schleiff and CAA co-founder Bill Haber. This is where the news gets a little dubious, because the supposed onlooker told Page Six that the talk of the table was Hall's next career move, something that seems like it would be hard to know if you're just watching a table full of people in a restaurant.

"He was encouraging her to join Kelly," the "spy" said of Schleiff's conversation with Hall. "He said, 'Throw your hat in the ring! Lighten things up.'"

It would be a move that Hall is definitely qualified for, and though her rep declined to comment, we're not going to write this one off just yet.

More: Kelly Ripa's Life in 2016 is Even Exhausting to Recap

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.